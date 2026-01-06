Pfizer Joined in a Depo-Provera Meningioma Case in California State Court

Dr. Greg Vigna

The literature indicates that Depo-Provera is mutagenic, and there are alternative birth control options that are as effective but not mutagenic and do not carry the same risk of causing meningiomas.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Pfizer, to this day, does not disclose in its warnings that Depo-Provera is mutagenic, despite clear evidence of a dose-dependent increased risk of meningiomas in women injected with the drug for one year or more, and evidence of a specific mutational tendency associated with its use,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national neurological injury attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, MD, JD, states, "Pfizer is now involved in a significant legal case in California State Court in Alameda County regarding the known increased risk of meningiomas linked to Depo-Provera. The alleged negligence of the prescribing physician centers on their failure to discontinue Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone after our client was diagnosed with a cerebral meningioma, which we contend led to a recurrence of the meningioma after resection, now resulting in multiple meningiomas. The literature clearly indicates that this drug is mutagenic, and there are alternative birth control options that are equally effective but not mutagenic and do not carry the same risk of causing meningiomas.”

What is a mutagen as defined by Merriam-Webster?

“An agent as a chemical that tends to increase the frequency or extent of mutation."

Read the definition: https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/mutagenic.

Dr. Vigna states, “The 2024 Roland study supports that this drug is mutagenic as it increases the risk of meningiomas in women who were prescribed Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone for one year or more. Roland and the 2018 study by Petrye describe how Depo-Provera or Medroxyprogesterone can cause a mutational shift in meningiomas, leading to a tendency for multiple tumors at the skull base, as well as an overall increased frequency of meningiomas."

Read Roland's article: https://www.bmj.com/content/bmj/384/bmj-2023-078078.full.pdf

Read Peyre's article.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “We review each case individually to determine whether a woman's claim might be more appropriately filed in the state where the medication was prescribed, rather than in the consolidated Florida litigation, which currently has over a thousand cases. It is important to understand why physicians are prescribing Depo-Provera and Medroxyprogesterone despite the extensive literature linking these drugs to serious injuries, especially when alternative birth control medications exist that do not carry a risk of causing meningiomas.”

Vigna Law Group is a national litigation firm that focuses on neurological injuries caused by medical malpractice, mid-urethral slings, and harmful drugs, including Depo-Provera. He represents women with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys, and they represent neurological injuries across the country.

