Live Craft Championships Spotlight Skilled Trades Talent and Workforce Excellence in Southern California

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Associated Builders and Contractors Southern California Chapter (ABC SoCal) announced it will host their 32nd Annual Craft Championships Competition on Saturday, January 10. Apprentices and trainees compete live demonstrating their skills, training, and safe work practices in their trade. Trades include electrical, plumbing, low voltage, and sheet metal. Winners will go on to compete nationally at Associated Builders and Contractors 2026 National Craft Championships in Salt Lake City, Utah in March 2026.WHAT: 32nd Annual Craft Championships CompetitionWHO: Apprentices, trainees, contractors, industry vendors, local dignitariesWHEN: Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, 7 a.m. - NoonWHERE: 1400 N. Kellogg Drive, Anaheim, CA, 92807WHY: Established locally in 1994, the ABC SoCal Craft Championships celebrates and recognizes upskilling in construction, draws some of Southern California's most talented craft professionals, and highlights the important role that craft skills training plays in the construction industry. These apprentices and trainees will help fill our industry's skilled workforce shortage while also saving thousands of dollars in student loan debt by going straight into a skilled trade without attending college. ABC SoCal has 1,080 craft professionals currently enrolled in their training programs and has graduated over 3,550 craft professionals.REGISTRATION: Members of the press must register by emailing Jennifer Stumph at jstumph@abcsocal.net.About Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern CaliforniaServing Southern California for over 50 years, Associated Builders and Contractors of Southern California (ABC SoCal) is a chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), national construction industry trade association established in 1950 with 67 chapters and more than 23,000 members. Founded on the merit shop philosophy, ABC helps members offer a robust employee value proposition, develop people, win work and deliver that work safely, ethically and profitably for the betterment of the communities in which ABC and its members work. Visit us at abc.org.

