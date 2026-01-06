American Infrastructure Corporation Announces Separation from CGrowth Capital

Minimizes potential dilution to CGRA by up to 95% and enables American Infrastructure to move forward separately

FISHERS, IN, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Infrastructure Corporation, (“AIC” or the “Company”), a company focused the on the mining and production of steel related products and critical minerals needed for infrastructure, manufacturing, technology, and defense, announced today that it has separated from CGrowth Capital Inc. through the unwinding of the sale transaction that occurred in early 2025 whereby AIC was sold to CGrowth Capital for the consideration of approximately 95% of the ownership of CGrowth Capital by the shareholders of AIC. The unwinding of the transaction has resulted in the cancelation of any unconverted Series A Preferred securities of CGrowth Capital. Concurrently, the Company has executed a merger agreement with Willcox International Holdings Inc. (OTC:WINH, “Wilcox”), whereby AIC will be merged with Wilcox in exchange for AIC shareholders owning 90% of the common shares outstanding of Wilcox, and Wilcox remaining as the surviving corporation after the merger. The shareholder of AIC will receive their proportional common shares of Wilcox International Holdings Inc. in the coming weeks as the merger is consummated.Tarlis Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of American Infrastructure Corporation, now Wilcox International Holdings Inc., commented, "We believe this is a positive outcome for all shareholders and enables CGrowth to move forward separately with their own mission with less dilution and allows the assets and operations of American Infrastructure, now part of Wilcox, to better execute its business plan. Our focus as a public company is to build a growth platform around our existing assets while evaluating acquisition opportunities. The Willcox platform provides us a strong company from which to build and execute for all shareholders involved.”The products extracted from the permits owned and controlled by the Company are essential to national security and are needed to secure our supply chains in the United States and with allied nations. These permits include access to:- Metallurgical coal: Produced from the Company’s West Virginia and Kentucky assets, which is an essential input and resource utilized in the steel manufacturing process. The carbon obtained from coal is blended with iron ore in the steel formation process. Coal was recently deemed as a critical mineral by the presidential administration, making it entitled to federal funding and deregulation- Iron ore: Produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is the second essential ingredient that is utilized in the steel manufacturing process.- Vanadium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in a number of high value applications including as an additive to steel, enhancing its strength, toughness, and resistance. It is also used in applications such as ferrovanadium, superconducting magnets, ceramics, and vanadium redox batteries.- Titanium: Also produced from our upcoming Jamaica permit and is used in jet engines, aircraft parts and spacecraft.About Wilcox International Holdings Inc. (OTC:WINH)Wilcox International Holdings Inc. is a next-generation supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of raw materials that feed the infrastructure marketplace with a focus on steelmaking materials. The Company has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon are concentrated as well as iron ore and vanadium assets in Jamaica. The Company is focused on running a low-cost model centered on growth that provides significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure markets. For more information visit americaninfracorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Infrastructure Holding Corporation’s control. The words “believes”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “continue”, “seeks”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.Company Contact:info@americaninfracorp.com

