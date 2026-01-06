Vigna Law Group: Depo-Provera, Physician Liability, and a ‘Delayed’ Dear Doctor Letter

Dr. Greg Vigna

Research links Depo-Provera to higher meningioma recurrence after surgery, raising questions about continued use and patient warnings

We represent women, many of whom experienced recurrence after continuing Depo-Provera use following meningioma resection.” — Greg Vigna, MD, JD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Progesterone-only contraception is associated with a shorter progression-free survival in premenopausal women with WHO Grade I meningioma,” states D. Ryan Ormond, MD, Ph.D, Neurosurgery, University of Colorado.

What does Dr. Ormond say about the continued use of Depo-Provera after meningioma resection, published in the Journal of Neuro-oncology in 2018?

"Compared to patients taking combination or estrogen-only contraception, those taking progesterone-only contraception demonstrated a greater recurrence rate (33.3 vs. 19.6%) with a reduced time to recurrence (18 vs. 32 months, p = 0.038) … those taking progesterone-only contraception.”

Read D. Ryan Ormond, MD, Ph.D.'s article.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national Depo-Provera attorney, states, “We represent women, many of whom experienced recurrence after continuing Depo-Provera use following meningioma resection. A Dear Doctor Letter warning of this risk could have prevented this harm, particularly given that some physicians do not remain current with the medical literature. Dr. Ormond clearly identifies a subpopulation of women at significant risk, and a Dear Doctor Letter would have significantly reduced the likelihood of recurrence associated with continued Depo-Provera use after meningioma resection. Instead, we now represent women who suffered recurrent meningiomas due to ongoing Depo-Provera use, resulting in combined medical malpractice claims against the prescribing physicians and product liability claims against Pfizer.

Dr. Vigna continues, “In his article, Dr. Ormond cited a 2006 study by Wigertz that reported an increased relative risk of meningiomas associated with subdermal implants, injections, and hormonal intrauterine devices. Depo-Provera, subdermal implants, and hormonal intrauterine devices are all progestins. For twenty years, Pfizer took no action to investigate this safety signal while women across the world developed meningiomas and recurrent meningiomas.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington D.C., lawyer and is Co-Counsel with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas. The attorneys are product liability and medical malpractice attorneys who represent women who have suffered meningiomas and have cases filed across the country, including in the California Superior Court in Alameda County.

Learn more: https://vignalawgroup.com/practice-area/meningioma-resection/



