Avaamo Expands Epic Showroom Presence with a Healthcare Workforce of AI Agents

Epic Showroom Launch Delivers 10+ Specialized AI Agents to Streamline Patient Experience

With 7 out of the top 10 healthcare providers in the US adopting Avaamo for automating patient experience, we are excited to make our AI Agents available via the Epic Showroom.” — Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare teams are drowning in administrative work. Clinicians spend hours on scheduling, billing questions, MyChart messages, and care coordination while patient volumes surge and staffing shortages intensify. Today, Avaamo changes that equation.Avaamo, a leader in healthcare AI and Epic partner for 5+ years, announced it is expanding its offering in the Epic Showroom , giving Epic health systems instant access to a specialized AI workforce that automates high-volume administrative and clinical tasks 24/7.Why This MattersEvery day, healthcare staff are overwhelmed by repetitive tasks that pull them away from patient care: scheduling appointments, managing prescription refills, answering billing questions, triaging symptoms, and responding to MyChart messages. These workflows consume countless hours while contributing to unprecedented burnout rates. Avaamo's AI agents solve this crisis by performing the work, not just answering questions.The solution deploys 10+ specialized AI agents---each trained for specific healthcare workflows:The solution deploys 10+ specialized AI agents—each trained for specific healthcare workflows:Ava (Scheduling) – Handles appointment booking, cancellations, and rescheduling with real-time Epic syncAaron (Billing) – Manages balance inquiries, processes payments, and sets up payment plansClara (Medication) – Processes prescription refills and answers medication questions using validated clinical dataDana (MyChart Support) – Resolves password resets and access issues instantlyKeri (Dispatcher) – Intelligently routes calls and answers general inquiriesGigi (Care Companion) – Triages symptoms, estimates costs, and guides patients to appropriate care settingsAlex (Test Results) – Manages secure delivery of test resultsHaven (After Hours) – Provides coverage for after-hours patient needsPre-Encounter Agent – Preps charts to save clinician timeMyChart Message Center Agent – Drafts responses to in-basket messages, addressing a leading cause of physician burnoutThese agents work 24/7 across phone and digital channels, executing complete workflows while freeing healthcare teams to focus on patient care.Built for Epic IntegrationAvaamo's AI agents go beyond simple chatbots—they read and write to Epic securely, execute complex workflows, and operate with both clinical precision and empathy. Deep native integration ensures:• Real-time EHR synchronization with Epic scheduling, medications, billing, and patient records• Secure data handling with HIPAA-compliant architecture and full auditability• Seamless patient experience across web, SMS, mobile, MyChart, and contact center platforms• Enterprise-grade reliability proven in some of the world's largest healthcare institutions"With 7 out of the top 10 healthcare providers in the US adopting Avaamo for automating patient experience, we are excited to make our AI Agents available via the Epic Showroom," said Ram Menon, CEO of Avaamo. "We aren't just answering questions; we are performing work. By taking on the repetitive, high-volume tasks of scheduling, billing, and triage, our agents allow human care teams to focus on what they do best: treating patients."Proven at ScaleAvaamo's AI agents are currently deployed in leading healthcare institutions, automating millions of patient interactions annually. Health systems using Avaamo report:- Reduced call volumes as patients self-serve routine requests 24/7- Decreased clinician burnout by eliminating hours of administrative work- Improved patient satisfaction through instant, accurate responses- Accelerated revenue cycle with automated billing and payment workflowsA Critical Release ValveAs healthcare systems face unprecedented staffing shortages and rising patient expectations, Avaamo's Epic Showroom listing arrives at a critical moment. Organizations can now deploy production-ready AI agents that provide immediate relief for overburdened teams while delivering the always-on patient experience modern healthcare demands.Avaamo transforms administrative burden from an unavoidable cost of care into an automated competitive advantage—allowing health systems to do more with existing resources while improving outcomes for patients and staff alike.Learn more: Visit Avaamo's listing in the Epic Showroom https://showroom.epic.com/Listing?id=3121&returnTitle=3 About AvaamoAvaamo is an omni-channel conversational AI platform that enables healthcare enterprises to automate complex workflows with specialized AI agents. Deployed in leading healthcare institutions worldwide, Avaamo's agents handle millions of interactions annually with enterprise-grade security, Epic integration, and HIPAA compliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.