SALT LIFE Brand Marks One-Year Turnaround with Major Partner Expansion at Surf Expo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALT LIFE, the iconic Fish | Dive | Surf lifestyle brand, will return to Surf Expo January 7–9, 2026 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, marking a pivotal milestone in the brand’s resurgence following its acquisition by Iconix International.One year after emerging from bankruptcy and transitioning to a brand-management model under Iconix, SALT LIFE is re-establishing itself as a multi-category coastal lifestyle brand, with renewed momentum across product, retail, and strategic partnerships. Surf Expo will serve as the brand’s most comprehensive industry showing since the acquisition.At the show, SALT LIFE will present a unified brand environment featuring many of its 13 newly signed and expanded licensing partners, spanning men’s and women’s apparel, swimwear, footwear, accessories, eyewear, bags, home furnishings, beach gear, and select lifestyle categories. The shared booth underscores SALT LIFE’s shift toward a tightly curated licensing ecosystem focused on authenticity, quality, and long-term brand equity.“Over the past year, we’ve rebuilt SALT LIFE with intention — fewer, stronger partners, clearer brand positioning, and a disciplined go-to-market strategy,” said Ryan Sainsott, President of SALT LIFE and SVP at Iconix International. “Surf Expo is the first time the industry will see the full picture of what SALT LIFE has become post-acquisition.”SALT LIFE’s presence at Surf Expo also coincides with the show’s 50th anniversary and the 30th anniversary of the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame, reinforcing the brand’s deep roots in East Coast surf, fishing, and water culture — communities that continue to drive its relevance today.“SALT LIFE has always stood for more than product — it’s a lifestyle grounded in water, community, and authenticity,” added Sainsott. “What’s different now is the infrastructure behind the brand. We’re building for scale, longevity, and cultural credibility.”Retailers and industry partners are invited to visit SALT LIFE at Booth #107 to preview upcoming 2026 collections, meet new licensing partners, and discuss strategic initiatives for the year ahead.About the SALT LIFE BrandSALT LIFE ( https://www.saltlife.com ) is a premier coastal lifestyle brand that embodies the spirit of adventure, relaxation, and connection to the ocean. Since its founding in 2003, the SALT LIFE brand has become synonymous with coastal culture and outdoor living, offering high-quality apparel, accessories, and activewear for ocean enthusiasts. The brand caters to those who embrace activities such as fishing, diving, surfing, and beach living, building a devoted following through its dedication to a laid-back, active lifestyle. The SALT LIFE brand is now expanding beyond apparel, offering a range of home and lifestyle products that allow customers to LIVE THE SALT LIFE experience both on and off the water.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.