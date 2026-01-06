David Crantz Expands Access to Real Estate-Backed Financing as Traditional Lending Tightens

David J Crantz, Owner Of Signature Capital- National Hard Money Lender

Recent shifts in the lending environment — including higher interest rates, stricter debt-service coverage requirements,

In many cases, borrowers aren’t lacking viable projects — they’re navigating timing, regulatory, or structural challenges that don’t fit traditional bank models,” — David Crantz

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As traditional banks continue to tighten underwriting standards and reduce exposure to non-conforming borrowers, David Crantz , managing principal of Sig Cap Group LLC, is facilitating real estate-backed financing solutions for property owners and operators across the United States. The firm focuses on asset-based lending structures designed to support commercial, residential, and specialty real estate transactions that may not align with conventional bank lending criteria.Recent shifts in the lending environment — including higher interest rates, stricter debt-service coverage requirements, and increased regulatory oversight — have limited access to capital for many real estate investors and business owners. As a result, private lending and hard-money structures have become an increasingly utilized option for borrowers with strong underlying assets but complex timelines, property types, or transitional needs.With decades of experience in real estate finance, Crantz works with borrowers to structure short-term and transitional capital backed primarily by real property rather than credit-only underwriting. Sig Cap Group LLC evaluates opportunities based on collateral strength, project fundamentals, and defined exit strategies, supporting financing needs across multiple real estate sectors nationwide.“In many cases, borrowers aren’t lacking viable projects — they’re navigating timing, regulatory, or structural challenges that don’t fit traditional bank models,” said David Crantz, managing principal of Sig Cap Group LLC. “Asset-based financing can offer flexibility and certainty of execution when speed and structure are critical.”Sig Cap Group LLC continues to operate nationally, working with property owners, investors, and developers seeking real estate-backed capital solutions during a period of constrained conventional lending.About Sig Cap Group LLCSig Cap Group LLC is a privately held real estate finance firm that facilitates asset-based lending solutions for commercial and residential properties nationwide. The firm works with investors, developers, and property owners to structure real estate-backed financing aligned with project-specific requirements.

