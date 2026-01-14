Trikke to Showcase New Patrol Vehicle and Law Enforcement Accessories at SHOT Show 2026

Trikke Positron 2026 Edition

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trikke Professional Mobility will appear at SHOT Show 2026, one of the world’s largest and most influential defense and law enforcement exhibitions, bringing its latest patrol vehicle innovations to an international audience.

Trikke will exhibit at The Venetian Expo, Level 1, Booth #44347, where attendees will have the opportunity to get up close with the newest Trikke patrol vehicle configurations developed for modern policing, security, and emergency response operations.

SHOT Show draws law enforcement, military, and security professionals from around the globe, making it a key venue for showcasing practical, field-driven mobility solutions. For Trikke, the show provides a unique opportunity to engage directly with decision-makers, command staff, and frontline professionals evaluating tools that enhance patrol visibility, mobility, and operational effectiveness.

At the Trikke booth, visitors will see the debut of the 2026 Version 3 Positron Police Spec patrol vehicle, along with newly introduced accessories built for law enforcement use.

“We’re unveiling Trikke’s 2026 Version 3 Positron Police Spec vehicle, featuring a substantially reinforced frame and a fully UL-certified electric powertrain and battery system,” said Gildo Beleski, CEO of Trikke Professional Mobility. “We’re also introducing a purpose-built bracket system that supports a removable Level III ballistic shield and rifle mount—designed specifically for active patrol and rapid-response operations.”

While Trikke patrol vehicles are known for turning heads on the show floor, Beleski says the real impact happens moments later—when curiosity gives way to serious operational discussion.

“At first, some people are surprised—they’ve never seen a patrol vehicle like this,” Beleski said. “But once they understand the capability, the durability, and the deployment use cases, the reaction shifts fast. The most common thing we hear is, ‘I need to take this back to my command staff.’”

Those responses are the result of years of continuous refinement and close collaboration with law enforcement agencies nationwide—producing patrol vehicles that don’t just look innovative, but feel professional, mission-ready, and operationally relevant the moment you see them in person.

Trikke invites SHOT Show attendees to visit Booth #44347 to learn more about its patrol vehicle lineup, accessory options, and deployment scenarios for law enforcement, security, and emergency response agencies.

About Trikke Professional Mobility

Trikke Professional Mobility designs and manufactures electric patrol vehicles used by law enforcement, security, and public safety agencies worldwide. Trikke patrol vehicles are built to enhance mobility, visibility, and efficiency across a wide range of environments, from urban districts and campuses to large venues and event security operations.

For more information, visit trikkemobility.com.

