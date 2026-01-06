Things We Lost In The Fire: A Visual Tribute to Loss, Resilience, and the Enduring Strength of Community

Things We Lost In The Fire Large Format Photography Book Display Mark Maryanovich Behind The Scenes Photo Things We Lost In The Fire Things We Lost In The Fire Stairway To ...

A visual record of the January 2025 California wildfires featuring voices of residents, first responders, and community leaders.

The images you see here are not only a glimpse of the unimaginable loss, but a reminder of the power of nature and the fragility of life. What was destroyed will be rebuilt, but we shall never forget.” — Sgt. Christopher A. Soderlund | Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Department

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Things We Lost In The Fire | Book Launch Benefiting Wildfire Relief — January 7, 2026 | Los Angeles, CALos Angeles-based photographer Mark Maryanovich presents Things We Lost In The Fire — a photographic initiative and archive of the beauty that endures, not in spite of loss, but because of it.In early January 2025, Southern California endured a catastrophic series of wildfires — including the Palisades and Eaton Fires — which together burned more than 50,000 acres, destroyed thousands of homes and businesses, caused widespread evacuations, and resulted in a death toll far greater than first reported.Beyond physical destruction, the wildfires rippled outward — impacting air quality across the region, disrupting ecosystems and infrastructure, and intensifying the global conversation around climate change, urban–wildland interface risk, and community resilience.Things We Lost In The Fire doesn’t simply document destruction — it bears witness to the human spirit, the memories that survive, the landscapes that endure, and the possibility of transformation. Through the large-format photo book, Maryanovich invites viewers to reflect on what is lost, what remains, and what can rise anew.Eighty percent of net proceeds from the book sales will benefit The California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery Fund and The Recording Academy and MusiCaresLos Angeles Fire Relief Effort.“After the California wildfires in January 2025, I felt compelled to document what was lost and what was left — a lasting record before what remained was cleared away.” Maryanovich reflects. “Each Shoot Day had a mood and magic and stepping amid the aftermath was humbling and hard to put into words. I’ve been overwhelmed by the beauty and eloquence of the quotes that have come in, perspectives that elevated the images beyond what I could have hoped for. I’m excited about the potential of this project to help raise funds, awareness, and inspire hope for rebuilding for those who have faced the hardships of these wildfires.“With striking imagery and heartfelt words, Things We Lost In The Fire captures both devastation and renewal — the quiet aftermath of destruction and the enduring strength that rises in its place. The collection includes contributions from residents, first responders, and community leaders whose lives were directly touched by the fires.“Fire is nature’s regeneration,” write Brian and Ingrid Goldberg, Malibu residents who lost their family home of 25 years. “As painful as it was to say goodbye, we’ve come to see this moment not as an ending, but as a new beginning — rooted in love, resilience, and the same spirit that made our first home so special. The journey ahead — of rebuilding, reimagining, and rediscovering — will not be easy. But it is ours to take, with open hearts and steady hands.”“The haunting images that remain are now part of Malibu’s history, reminding us that beauty and loss live side by side. One day, I hope to create a sculpture garden to honor what was lost and celebrate what still endures. Thank you for creating this powerful book — a tribute to Malibu’s unbreakable spirit,” reflects Haylynn Conrad, Malibu City Council Member.“As the mythical Phoenix rose from the ash, so too shall we rise to live again where so many cherished memories were made,” add Bruce and Missy Hawes, longtime Altadena residents.The project closes with words from Matt Sorum, Co-Creator of The ART of GIVING:“Things We Lost In The Fire ensures that what was lost is not forgotten — a tribute that unites us in common values while also celebrating the strength and resilience of these communities, the endurance of the human spirit, and the bonds like broken bones, that in healing, will grow stronger than ever.”The launch will feature the sale of the 8.5x11, 368-page photo book, printed in toned black and white.Things We Lost In The Fire stands as both a tribute and a call to action — ensuring that what was lost is not forgotten, and that art continues to heal, rebuild, and inspire.For details on how donation amounts are calculated, or for written confirmation of donations, please contact mark@markmaryanovich.com.Book Launch Benefiting Wildfire ReliefJanuary 7, 2026 — Los Angeles, CaliforniaCharitable Beneficiaries:The California Community Foundation: Wildfire Recovery FundThe Recording Academy and MusiCaresLos Angeles Fire Relief EffortPress & Inquiries:mark@markmaryanovich.com | 310.774.6073markmaryanovich.com/pages/things-we-lost-in-the-fireContact: mark@markmaryanovich.com | 310.774.6073Website: markmaryanovich.com/pages/things-we-lost-in-the-fire

Behind the scenes video of Los Angeles Photographer Mark Maryanovich photographing images for Things We Lost In The Fire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.