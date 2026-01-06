Wiggle Butt Academy Launches 'Paw It Forward' Partnership with Operation Kindness and Purrfect Paws University

Innovative Partnership Gives Back to Pets in Need

A Paw It Forward Collaboration Helping New Pet Parents & Pets Waiting for Their Families

This partnership turns everyday training into life-saving impact. Families are not just helping their own pet thrive — they’re helping another pet get the care, support, & love they need as they wait.” — Nicole Kohanski, CTC

TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to announce a new partnership with Operation Kindness Humane Society , one of North Texas’s most respected animal welfare organizations, and Purrfect Paws University , a trusted feline behavior resource. This collaboration is designed to support pet adopters and fosters with expert guidance — while giving back to pets still waiting for their forever homes.Through this partnership, families adopting from Operation Kindness Humane Society will gain access to a suite of affordable, science-based services: including behavior support, low-cost training options, and full-service coaching for both dogs and cats.But the most impactful part?Every service used helps fund care, training, and life-saving support for other animals in need. This "Paw it Forward" model helps new pet parents as well the pets still waiting for their families.“We believe that supporting pet parents is the key to lasting, loving adoptions,” said Nicole Kohanski, Founder and HeadTrainer and Behavior Consultant at Wiggle Butt Academy. “But we also know that so many pets are still waiting. That’s whywe created a model where every training session or consultation pays it forward — helping another animal get one stepcloser to home.”Operation Kindness Humane Society provides life-saving care, innovative programs, and community resources to thousands of pets each year, while Purrfect Paws University offers expert feline behavior support tailored to the unique needs of cats and their guardians.Together, the three organizations are creating a community-driven solution that supports both ends of the leash — and beyond. Highlights of the partnership include:● Affordable coaching and behavior consults for new pet adopters● Private and group dog training options with Fear Free Certified trainers● Cat behavior guidance and enrichment resources from feline behavior experts● Ongoing educational support to ensure long-term success● A mission-driven model where each service gives back to shelter animalsThis collaboration is rooted in shared values: compassion, education, and a commitment to creating a better future for pets and their people.Wiggle Butt Academy is proud to lead the charge in this new, community-first approach to training and behavior support.To learn more or book services that give back, visit www.wigglebuttacademy.com or www.wigglebuttacademy.com/operationkindness About Wiggle Butt AcademyWiggle Butt Academy is a DFW-based team of certified dog trainers and behavior consultants specializing in science-based, fear-free training. Known for their compassionate approach and proven results, the WBA team empowers pet parents to build lasting bonds with their dogs — one tail wag at a time.About Operation Kindness Humane SocietyOperation Kindness Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) non-profit animal welfare organization, operates a lifesaving animal shelter and programs to assist people and pets. Founded in 1976, Operation Kindness Humane Society is a pioneer in Texas for assisting animals in need of veterinary care, companionship and, most of all, a home. In addition to pet adoptions and lifesaving medical care, Operation Kindness Humane Society’s programs provide foster care for vulnerable animals, behavior and training support for pet parents, affordable veterinary services for community pets, a pet food pantry, vo lunteer opportunities and professional training. To learn more about Operation Kindness Humane Society, please visit their website at www.operationkindness.org About Purrfect Paws UniversityPurrfect Paws University provides expert cat behavior guidance and support, helping cat guardians better understand, connect with, and care for their feline companions. To learn more about Purrfect Paws University, please visit their website at www.purrfectpawsuniversity.com

