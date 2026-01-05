Kyungpook National University Supports Global Expansion of Regional Innovators at CES 2026

EUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kyungpook National University’s Institute for Industry–Academia–Research Cooperation Technology (the “Institute”), led by Director Hyun-Deok Kim, Professor at Kyungpook National University, will operate the “KNU DAEGU RISE Joint Pavilion” in partnership with 14 regional companies at CES 2026, taking place January 6–9, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.The KNU DAEGU RISE Joint Pavilion is part of the Institute’s Global Business Development Program, implemented under Daegu Metropolitan City’s RISE(Regional Innovation System & Education)-a university-led regional innovation framework designed to enhance global competitiveness and accelerate overseas market entry for regional companies.Supported by the Daegu Metropolitan City RISE program, the pavilion features companies selected from Daegu’s future strategic industries, including future mobility, semiconductors, robotics, healthcare, and ABB (AI, Big Data, and Blockchain). The initiative focuses on strengthening the global capabilities of participating companies and supporting their international expansion.Through CES 2026, the pavilion will showcase the innovation capacity of regional companies on the global stage, expand opportunities for international market entry, and facilitate strategic collaboration with overseas buyers and investors.The 14 participating companies will present a diverse portfolio of innovative technologies, including low-torque wheel bearing seal modules by Jinyang Oil Seal Co., Ltd.; AI-based pedestrian safety monitoring and alert systems by Beomho IT Co., Ltd.; smart road reflective mirrors designed to prevent accidents at unsignalized intersections by Moonchang Co., Ltd.; and design-focused smart healthcare devices by Astron Co., Ltd.Through the KNU DAEGU RISE Joint Pavilion, Kyungpook National University provides comprehensive support to help participating companies translate technological excellence into tangible business outcomes. This support includes exhibition planning, overseas buyer matchmaking, and the development of technical and promotional materials, as well as targeted networking programs with global corporations and investors during the exhibition.“Operating the CES 2026 joint pavilion is a meaningful opportunity to present the outcomes of industry–academia–research collaboration achieved through Daegu’s RISE on the global stage,” said Hyun-Deok Kim, Director of the Institute. “By combining the university’s research capabilities with the advanced technologies of regional companies, we will continue to strengthen their expansion into global markets.”Kyungpook National University is implementing the Daegu RISE with support from the Ministry of Education and Daegu Metropolitan City, focusing on industry-academia-research-based technology development, growth-stage-specific support for companies, innovation in higher education, and the cultivation of a sustainable ecosystem that drives regional innovation and long-term economic growth.

