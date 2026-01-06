Gourmet Café Toastique to Reopen Charlotte, North Carolina Store Under New Ownership

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its reopening in Charlotte, North Carolina this January under new ownership.

The Family-Operated Queen City Location Will Celebrate Its Grand Reopening on Jan. 10

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., has announced its reopening in Charlotte, North Carolina this January under new ownership. The store, located at 1120 S Tryon Street, Suite 150 inside Vantage South End - East Tower, will open its doors on Saturday, Jan. 10 with new franchisees and husband-and-wife team PJ and Deanna Brown along with Deanna’s father, James Thompson, at the helm. The trio, who share a passion for healthy and delicious food, will reshape the fast casual restaurant’s local presence as they offer a welcoming atmosphere to new and returning customers alike.Beloved for its nutrition-forward menu, Toastique Charlotte will serve a wide selection of housemade items, created using high-quality, all-natural ingredients. This includes the brand’s namesake line of innovative toasts in choices like Avocado Smash, 3 Cheese Italian and PB Crunch. Not to be missed are Toastique’s smoothie bowls that pack in the flavor and nutrition with protein-centric add-ins like chia seeds, almonds, granola, and hemp seeds. For a handheld option, superfood smoothies are also available, handcrafted and blended to perfection, ranging from varieties including the vivid Blue Mystique to the Iced Brew. Rounding out the menu are cold-pressed juices, wellness shots, coffee and espresso, and a variety of to-go favorites.Having first visited a Toastique location during a recent trip, the Browns and Thompson instantly resonated with the brand. They also saw the demand for such a concept in Charlotte, an opportune location and a chance to serve the market. The family believes in Toastique’s potential for exponential growth thanks to its simple concept of elevating everyday foods like toast, coffee and bowls into beautiful meals and unmatched quality. They also enjoy that together, they can do more than build a business, but rather, enjoy a passion project that brings something positive to the community.“We want the store to be the trusted spot for customers, whether they need a change of scenery to work remotely, grab something healthy during a quick lunch break or refuel after a challenging workout,” said Deanna Brown. “We are not just bringing a franchise back to Charlotte; we are bringing over four decades of operational discipline to ensure this location becomes a true neighborhood gem.”To celebrate the grand reopening of the Charlotte store, the first 100 people in line beginning at 8am on Jan. 10 will receive a VIP Punch Card with any $10+ in-store purchase. The card includes five free espresso drinks, redeemable one per visit, each fully customizable at no additional cost. After all five punches are redeemed, guests will also receive one free gourmet toast.Additionally, customers can take advantage of special offers all week long including:● Sunday 1/11 - Free drip coffee with any $10+ purchase● Monday 1/12 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase (12oz)● Tuesday 1/13 - Free coffee or espresso drink with any purchase● Wednesday 1/14 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)● Thursday 1/15 - BOGO 50% off gourmet toasts● Friday 1/16 - BOGO 50% off smoothie bowlsToastique Charlotte will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/charlotte . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique About ToastiqueToastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine’s 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation’s Restaurant News’ 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.