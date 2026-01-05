C.A. Strikes Award of Fees for Services of Lawyer/Spouse

Div. Three of the Court of Appeal for this district has declared that in deciding whether a prevailing party is entitled to an award of attorney fees based on legal work done by his or her attorney/spouse, the inquiry should not be whether a true attorney-client relationship existed, as held in two cases, but whether the property in question is a community asset.

