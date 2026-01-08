Central Coast VNA & Hospice Expands Senior Care Services to Meet Growing In-Home Demand

Central Coast VNA & Hospice

MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Coast VNA & Hospice is responding to rising community demand for in-home senior care by strengthening its continuum of services across Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and South Santa Clara Counties. With a record number of adults opting to age in place and avoid facility-based care, the nonprofit home healthcare provider is reinforcing its team-based approach to deliver high-quality, personalized support in the comfort of home.This update comes at a time when the healthcare industry is rapidly shifting toward patient-centered models, digital access, and value-based care. With 75% of adults over 50 preferring to remain at home as they age, and nearly 95% of seniors managing at least one chronic condition, the need for trustworthy, in-home care has never been greater.Central Coast VNA & Hospice’s core mission to provide caring, effective, and accessible healthcare—remains central to its service model. With a 75-year history serving California’s Central Coast, the organization now offers a range of in-home medical and supportive services, including:• Home Health Care: Skilled nursing, medication management, and therapy services for recovery, chronic illness, or post-hospital care. Hospice Services : Interdisciplinary end-of-life care, including expert pain management, emotional and spiritual support, and 24/7 clinical availability.• Palliative Care: In-home consultations for patients with serious illness, combining symptom relief with support for families navigating complex care decisions.• Therapy Services: Physical, occupational, and speech therapies to help seniors maintain independence and safety at home.• Volunteer Programs: Companionship, music and pet therapy, veteran-to-veteran support, and respite care provided by trained community volunteers.“We’re seeing more families look for ways to keep their loved ones comfortable at home, especially when managing serious illness or recovering after a hospital stay,” said Jane Russo, CEO of Central Coast VNA & Hospice. “Our clinicians meet people where they are literally and emotionally offering care that’s medically sound and deeply human.”Across the senior care industry, the shift toward in-home models reflects both patient preference and broader systemic trends. Health systems are prioritizing home-based services to reduce hospitalizations, while consumers increasingly rely on mobile searches, online reviews, and digital trust signals to choose care partners.Nationwide, home health providers are expanding into new roles including chronic disease management and palliative consults as families seek comprehensive, non-institutional alternatives. With aging populations and workforce shortages straining traditional facilities, trusted home healthcare providers are filling critical gaps in local care networks.For more information about Central Coast VNA & Hospice’s services including home health, hospice, palliative care, and therapy programs visit https://ccvna.com or contact:Phone: 831‑372‑6668Email: info@ccvna.comAddress: 5 Lower Ragsdale Drive, Monterey, CA 93940Central Coast VNA & Hospice is a nonprofit home healthcare provider offering hospice, home health, palliative care, and community wellness services throughout California’s Central Coast. For over 75 years, its interdisciplinary teams have delivered compassionate, patient-centered care to individuals and families across Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, and South Santa Clara Counties.

