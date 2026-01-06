Built In honors Dscout in its esteemed 2026 Best Places to Work Awards

Dscout earns recognition on Built In’s Best Remote Places to Work list, as well as distinct awards in the Chicago, Seattle, and Austin markets.

Eight years of recognition from Built In is something we’re really proud of, because it reflects the trust we place in our team and the intentional work we put into evolving and improving as a company” — Carolyn Wahlen, Director of People and Teams at Dscout

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dscout, a flexible experience research platform for capturing in-context insights, today announced it has been recognized by Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2026. This year, Dscout has earned placements on Built In’s Chicago, Seattle, and Austin Best Midsize Places to Work lists, and was also named to Built In’s Best Remote Places to Work lists – one of the award’s most competitive categories. The recognition marks Dscout’s eighth consecutive year appearing on Built In’s Best Places to Work list and highlights the company’s continued commitment to building a people-first culture that supports both in-office connection and remote flexibility.

Built In’s annual awards recognize employers across the U.S. whose compensation, benefits, and people-first practices set the standard for today’s workforce. Winners are selected through a data-driven evaluation of pay, benefits, flexibility, and programs that support employee well-being, growth, and belonging.

This year’s recognition reflects Dscout’s continued commitment to supporting employees as whole humans—at work, at home, and everywhere in between.

"Eight years of recognition from Built In is something we’re really proud of, because it reflects the trust we place in our team and the intentional work we put into evolving and improving as a company,” said Carolyn Wahlen, Director of People and Teams at Dscout. “We want Dscout to be a place where people feel supported, connected, and empowered to do their best work.”

Over the past year, Dscout invested in more thoughtful onboarding experiences, including intentional onboarding paths and new-hire welcome boxes that help employees feel connected and supported from day one. The company also expanded opportunities for in-person collaboration through its expanded Sales Kickoff (SKO) and R&D on-sites, bringing teams together to align, reflect, and build trust.

Connection and celebration remain central to Dscout’s culture through evolving company rituals. Regular All Hands moments recognize new hires, anniversaries, and team wins, while monthly Tuesday Teas and REC (Remote Engagement Committee) events create space for learning, play, and shared experiences. These moments—alongside holiday celebrations and local hub meetups—help foster a culture rooted in appreciation, curiosity, and care, no matter where employees work.

That commitment to care was further recognized when Dscout was named a recipient of the Healthy Horizons Lactation Room Contest Award, a national initiative supporting employers advancing new parent programs and workplace lactation spaces. Selected from a competitive pool of employers nationwide, Dscout received funding to enhance its accommodations for new parents, reinforcing its belief that empathy should guide how people are supported through major life moments.

In addition to these initiatives, Dscout offers comprehensive benefits designed to support employees at every stage of life, including:

- Medical, dental, and vision coverage, with HSA and FSA options

- Virtual healthcare services and mental health support

- Life insurance policy, as well as short and long-term disability policies

- Generous parental leave for all paths to parenting

- A 401(k) plan with 4% company match

Dscout also provides perks that prioritize flexibility, growth, and balance, such as:

- Unlimited PTO and 10 weeks of paid sabbatical for employees with 10 years of service

- Annual donation matching program

- An annual education stipend

- A work-from-home stipend and a remote-first work environment

- A variety of remote and in-person events and programming

Together, these programs reflect Dscout’s belief that when people feel supported and trusted, they can do meaningful, impactful work.

To learn more about Built In’s 2026 Best Places to Work program and view all winners, visit https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

About Dscout

Dscout is a flexible experience research platform for capturing in-context insights from high-quality participants. Leading brands use Dscout to test ideas, iterate quickly, collaborate, and build confidently—across recruitment, fielding, analysis, and sharing insights that make an impact. Learn more about Dscout’s culture, benefits, and open roles at https://builtin.com/company/dscout.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.