Kencor Health Appoints Dr. Asif Ali as Chief Medical Officer

Image of Dr. Asif Ali, Kencor Health Chief Medical Officer

Kencor Health names Dr. Asif Ali, preventive cardiologist with 20+ years experience, as CMO to lead clinical governance and expand AI-driven remote care.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kencor Health, a leader in AI-driven remote care , today announced the appointment of Asif Ali, MD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). In this strategic leadership role, Dr. Ali will spearhead clinical governance, accelerate the development of evidence-based protocols, and expand Kencor Health’s footprint in value-based care delivery.Dr. Ali is a Houston-based preventive cardiologist and a prominent figure in healthcare technology. He brings over 20 years of experience in cardiovascular care and digital health innovation, specifically in the real-world application of Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Chronic Care Management (CCM). His appointment reinforces Kencor’s mission to bridge the gap between data collection and meaningful clinical intervention."RPM and CCM represent a fundamental shift from episodic care to a continuous, proactive model," said Dr. Asif Ali. "Kencor Health is building clinician-led solutions that don’t just gather data—they drive action. I am eager to scale a platform that empowers physicians while delivering measurable, longitudinal improvements in patient outcomes."Beyond his clinical practice, Dr. Ali is a key voice in the evolution of medical AI. He serves on the American Heart Association (AHA) Health Technology Advisory Group and co-leads initiatives within the AHA’s Artificial Intelligence Task Force, focusing on the responsible adoption of AI in clinical settings."Dr. Ali’s blend of clinical credibility and hands-on experience in digital health is rare," said Muthu Krishnan, CEO of Kencor Health. "His visionary leadership will be pivotal as we set new standards for patient-centered care and expand our national reach."“Dr. Ali combines seasoned clinical leadership with deep experience advancing RPM and CCM programs," said Veeresh Nama, COO of Kencor Health. "His leadership and guidance will be central to our national expansion and to delivering scalable, outcomes-driven solutions trusted by providers and health systems."Dr. Ali also serves as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Houston College of Medicine and McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. He has previously held CMO roles for several global health-tech organizations focusing on AI-enabled diagnostics and connected medical devices.About Kencor HealthKencor Health is a technology-enabled healthcare company dedicated to Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Chronic Care Management (CCM), and vitals monitoring for long-term care (Vitals Connect). By integrating advanced workflows with AI-informed care models, Kencor helps physician practices reduce avoidable utilization and thrive in value-based environments.

