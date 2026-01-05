Bash House Organize the Commercial Operation Ceremony of the 'Al-Haq' Solar Power Plant Project in Amman

Bash Warioes

We are Proud at Bash House to Organize this event” — Ahmad Bash

AMMAN, AMMAN, JORDAN, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bash House—a leading company in digital marketing, event management, production, and integrated marketing solutions—organized the official commercial operation ceremony of the “Al-Haq” Solar Power Plant project, with a production capacity of 50 megawatts. The event marked a significant step toward a more sustainable energy future in Jordan.Bash House managed the event in all its details, from planning and developing the organizational scenario, to on-site management and coordination with all relevant stakeholders, and through to full photography and production coverage. The Bash team captured every moment with precision and high professionalism, under the direct supervision of General Manager Ahmed Bash.The ceremony was held at the Four Seasons Hotel – Amman, and was attended by a distinguished group of investors and leaders from the energy sector, in addition to representatives of relevant ministries. This attendance added special significance to the occasion and reinforced the project’s value as a prominent national achievement within Jordan’s transition toward clean energy.This event reflects Bash House’s ability to deliver a fully integrated experience that combines high-level event organization with professional visual documentation, paying close attention to the finest details to ensure an execution that reflects the strength of the brand and the stature of the occasion.Through this achievement, Bash House reaffirms its role as a strategic partner for companies and institutions seeking to deliver premium events and production coverage that meets the highest standards in the Jordanian market.

