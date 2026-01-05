Fraser Valley Rush 'Rush for Recovery' Charity Game Nears $10,000 Goal for BC Children’s Hospital

2025/26 U18 AAA Fraser Valley Rush Team photo Rush for Recovery charity logo

The Fraser Valley Rush U18 AAA female hockey team is just $3,000 away from its $10,000 fundraising goal, in advance of their upcoming charity game

LANGLEY, BC, CANADA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fraser Valley Rush U18 AAA female hockey team is just $3,000 away from its $10,000 fundraising goal, having already raised more than $7,000 in support of BC Children’s Hospital through its upcoming Rush to Recovery Charity Game.The charity event takes place on Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Langley Twin Rinks, with puck drop at 1:30 PM, followed by a youth skills competition beginning at 4:00 PM.Youth-Led Giving, Community-Driven ImpactThis fundraiser was entirely player driven, from selecting the charity to organizing outreach. The athletes have been actively seeking contributions from friends, family, and local businesses, demonstrating leadership, teamwork, and a strong commitment to community service.Proceeds will support BC Children’s Hospital Child and Youth Therapeutic Services, helping children and families across British Columbia access essential care and supports.Showcasing the Pathway in Women’s HockeyWith women’s hockey gaining unprecedented momentum, including the growth of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), the event highlights the development pathway for elite female athletes.The Fraser Valley Rush program has produced players who have advanced to higher levels of competition, including Katie Chan, now with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who is a Fraser Valley Rush alumna. Her progression underscores the calibre of play within the program and the opportunities available to athletes competing at the U18 AAA level.Game Day Highlights:• Charity Game: Fraser Valley Rush U18 AAA vs. Northern Capitals• Date: Saturday, January 10, 2026• Puck Drop: 1:30 PM• Youth Skills Competition: 4:00 PM• Location: Langley Twin Rinks• Specials: Burger & drink game-day specials• Activities: Raffle, 50/50 draw, online auction viewing, chuck a puck contest.• Youth Engagement: Fastest skater, obstacle course, mini game.• Participation: Over 30 youth players already registeredOnline Auction Launches TuesdayAn online auction featuring donated items from community partners will launch Tuesday, with bidding available online and in person on game day.Join the Final PushFans are encouraged to wear navy and gold, bring their families, and help the team reach its $10,000 fundraising goal.Donate:Come cheer, give back, and witness the future of women’s hockey, while supporting a cause that impacts families across British Columbia.

