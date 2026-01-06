LEAD Marketing Agency Acquires Cull Group Marketing and Design

LEAD Marketing Agency headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

LEAD Marketing Agency has acquired Cull Group, bringing together two long-standing Grand Rapids–based agencies with complementary strengths.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAD Marketing Agency has acquired strategic design and marketing firm Cull Group, bringing together two long-standing Grand Rapids–based agencies with complementary strengths and shared values. The acquisition is effective December 1, 2025.“There has been mutual respect between our agencies for many years,” said Jeff Seaver, principal of Cull Group. “This is a good fit and a truly seamless transition that will benefit clients.”Founded in 1974, Cull Group has been owned and operated by Seaver since 2013, following more than two decades with the agency. Seaver will be retained by LEAD as Senior Strategist and Creative Director. LEAD Marketing Agency, founded in 2008, is owned and operated by founder Tom Sullivan.“Jeff Seaver is a talented guy. He and his team have built Cull into a very successful agency primarily because of their exceptional client work and service. We are excited to have them join us at LEAD,” said Sullivan.As part of the acquisition, Cull Group has concluded independent operations. Its personnel, client relationships, intellectual property, and resources are now part of LEAD Marketing Agency.LEAD Marketing Agency is headquartered at 2311 E. Beltline SE in Grand Rapids.“Cull and LEAD’s services supplement each other. We have bolstered our talent base, resources, and competencies as we continue to provide a full-complement of marketing services for an array of clients,” said Sullivan.LEAD Marketing Agency provides creative design and development for all marketing communications, including branding, product packaging, logos, advertising, trade shows, video, audio, and website design and development. The agency also develops and manages annual marketing plans and offers traditional and digital media services such as social media, radio, television, billboards, print, streaming, sponsorships, search engine marketing, and website development.Sullivan added, “Our clients trust us as their “go-to” marketing resource. We are well-versed in all marketing services and strategy.”LEAD’s client experience includes work for Amway Hotel Corp, Design One, Fernelius Auto Group, Grand Rapids Griffins, Grand Rapids Rise, Lake Michigan Academy, and NuVu Fuels.Cull Group’s client portfolio includes Country Dairy, Highland Plastics, Mersen, Old Orchard, and Peterson Farms.For more information, please contact:

