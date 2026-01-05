Enabled Talent Opens Global Fellowship Inviting Students to Build Employment Solutions for People With Disabilities

Students worldwide join a remote-first fellowship to co-build inclusive employment tools and represent a global accessibility mission.

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enabled Talent, a Canada-based accessibility and inclusive employment technology platform, has opened applications for its Global Fellowship Program, inviting students and early-career professionals from around the world to work directly with the founding team on advancing employment solutions for people with disabilities.The Global Fellowship Program is designed as a remote-first, global initiative and is not tied to any country-specific launch or regional expansion. The program offers students hands-on exposure to real-world work at the intersection of accessibility, employment innovation, technology, and social impact.Selected fellows will collaborate closely with Enabled Talent’s founding team on live initiatives, including product research, program design, community engagement, partnerships, storytelling, and ecosystem outreach. Fellows will also represent Enabled Talent’s mission within their universities, regions, and professional networks, contributing to conversations on inclusive employment and accessibility.As part of the fellowship experience, participants may engage in conferences, ecosystem events, and knowledge-sharing forums, and will be invited to attend Enabled Talent’s annual flagship event in Ontario, Canada, which convenes leaders from technology, education, government, and the inclusion ecosystem.“This fellowship is about learning by building,” said the Enabled Talent team. “We want students who are curious, driven, and motivated to work on real challenges alongside founders—while helping create systems where accessibility is the starting point, not an afterthought.”Through the fellowship, participants will gain exposure to:• Working directly with a founding team on strategy and execution• Accessibility-first employment tools and inclusive hiring models• Research, community engagement, and global collaboration• Conferences, events, and cross-sector networks• Representing a global mission rooted in inclusion and equityThe fellowship is open globally to students and recent graduates across disciplines including technology, business, design, policy, social sciences, accessibility, communications, and related fields. Applicants with lived experience of disability or a demonstrated commitment to inclusion are strongly encouraged to apply.Enabled Talent builds AI-powered accessibility and inclusive hiring tools that help people with disabilities access work and help employers hire inclusively. The organization works with universities, nonprofits, employers, and public institutions across Canada and internationally to advance inclusive employment by design.Fellowship roles are flexible and may be fully remote, with select in-person opportunities linked to events and conferences. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis.Global applications are now open.To apply, visit:For more information, visit:About Enabled TalentEnabled Talent is a Canada-based accessibility and inclusive employment platform building AI-powered tools to make hiring and work accessible by design, with a mission to expand opportunity for people with disabilities worldwide.

