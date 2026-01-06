Relax The Back Launches Expert-Led Wellness Council to Shape Future of Wellness, Recovery and Pain Relief

Leading Experts Across Medical and Wellness Disciplines Deliver Trusted Guidance and Product Recommendations to Support Everyday Well-Being

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relax The Back , the nation’s leading specialty retailer in ergonomic wellness, mobility, and recovery solutions for more than 40 years, today announced the launch of the Relax The Back Wellness Council . The expert-led, multidisciplinary council was formed to advance education, content, and innovation across the brand, supporting a more holistic approach to how people move, recover, and live well.The Wellness Council plays a central role in bringing Relax The Back’s LiveWellness philosophy to life, aligning clinical, scientific, and performance-based expertise with the brand’s focus on proactive wellness, restorative recovery, long-term mobility, and pain relief. Comprised of doctors, chiropractors, physical therapists, neuroscientists, fitness professionals, and wellness educators, the Council brings real-world experience and evidence-based insight to help people move with greater ease, resilience, and confidence.Council members will collaborate with Relax The Back to educate and empower customers through expert-driven content across the brand’s digital and social platforms. By sharing practical guidance, research-backed insights, and product recommendations related to posture, sleep, recovery, ergonomics, and wellness, the Council helps customers make informed decisions that support both daily comfort and long-term well-being.Introducing the Relax The Back Wellness CouncilThe inaugural Wellness Council includes five distinguished leaders whose work spans performance training, physical therapy, stress science, fitness, and chiropractic care:Dane Robinson, Performance Coach & National Media ContributorA TODAY Show fitness contributor, former Division I and professional football player, and NASM-certified trainer, Robinson brings expertise in performance coaching, at-home fitness, and consumer-friendly wellness education.Trudy Messer, PT, OCS, CFMT, Physical Therapist & Functional Movement SpecialistWith nearly three decades of clinical experience, Messer is an Orthopedic Certified Specialist, Certified Functional Manual Therapist, registered yoga educator, and founder of HEAL Wellness and Therapy. She focuses on injury prevention, mobility, and functional alignment.Darian Parker, PhD, Fitness Industry Leader & Behavior Change SpecialistIDEA’s 2023 Personal Trainer of the Year, Dr. Parker is a fitness educator, speaker, consultant, and co-owner of Epic Leisure Management. His work centers on long-term behavior change, movement quality, and accessible wellness practices.Heidi Hanna, PhD, Stress & Brain Health ExpertNY Times bestselling author, Chief Energy Officer of Synergy Brain Fitness, former Harvard Extension instructor, and Fellow of the American Institute of Stress. Dr. Hanna specializes in stress resilience, cognitive well-being, and the mind–body connection.Dr. Steve Nandkeshwar, DC, Chiropractic & Integrated Wellness SpecialistA practicing chiropractor for over 25 years, Dr. Nandkeshwar blends chiropractic care with physical therapy, sports rehabilitation, and functional strength training to support mobility, recovery, and long-term spinal health.“Our new Wellness Council reflects how our customers are thinking about wellness today,” said David Wood, CEO of Relax The Back. “They are focused on being proactive about their health, feeling their best and supporting their bodies over time, and the Council brings trusted expertise to help guide that journey.”For more information, visit www.relaxtheback.com About Relax The BackRelax The Back has been a leader in promoting whole-body wellness, mobility, and recovery for more than 40 years, offering personalized, expert-guided solutions designed to improve movement, enhance sleep, and support recovery, everyday comfort, and pain relief. By addressing how people move, rest, and recharge, Relax The Back helps customers feel and function at their best at every stage of life. Through its direct-to-consumer website and 70+ retail stores across North America, Relax The Back delivers a differentiated retail experience rooted in individualized guidance, education, and a holistic approach to well-being. Anchored in its three LiveWellness pillars—Ease, Thrive, and Renew—Relax The Back empowers customers to move better, recover smarter, and live with greater comfort and confidence. For more information, visit https://relaxtheback.com/

