High Cotton Comfort Co is Bringing Luxury Restroom Trailers to Charleston’s Growing Event Scene

High Cotton Comfort Co, a new luxury restroom trailer rental company, has officially launched with a mission to elevate the Charleston event experience.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- High Cotton Comfort Co . is Charleston's newest luxury restroom trailer rental company. As of January 2026 they have officially launched for rentals! High Cotton’s mission is to elevate the guest experience at Charleston’s classic events by providing modern luxury paired with genuine Lowcountry service. High Cotton rentals can be used for weddings, private parties, festivals, corporate gatherings, and other large events throughout the Charleston, SC area.High Cotton Comfort Co. was founded by Bear Huggins, a Charleston area native. Bear has worked alongside his father Nelson Huggins who is a well-known Charleston entrepreneur and owner of two successful local service companies – Rooter Man Plumbing and Black Dog Junk Removal . Established by Nelson back in 2006, Rooter Man Plumbing has been providing professional plumbing and drain services to the Charleston Lowcountry. Black Dog Junk Removal was recently founded back in 2022 and has very quickly become a trusted junk removal partner for many Charleston residents and businesses. Bear's experience since joining both companies full-time has prepared him to dive into the Charleston event scene with High Cotton.Bear is excited to expand his family’s tradition of dependable service into a new venture here in Charleston. “After years of serving the Charleston community through Rooter Man and Black Dog, expanding into event services felt like the perfect next step,” says Bear, “I understand the level of quality Charleston expects, and we’re committed to delivering a rental experience that exceeds those expectations by providing added value and service well beyond delivery and pickup.”Built on a proven foundation of professionalism, customer service, and trusted local expertise, High Cotton Comfort Co brings the same commitment to quality and reliability that Lowcountry customers have come to expect from the Huggins family’s other businesses.Luxury Comfort Designed for Lowcountry EventsAs Charleston continues to grow as a premier destination for tourism, weddings, concerts, and other outdoor events, High Cotton Comfort Co aims to fill a rising demand for high-end, climate-controlled, clean, and stylish restroom trailers.Each trailer is designed with upscale features such as:• Spacious private stalls• Elegant interior finishes• Heating and air conditioning• Stereo system• Running water and modern fixtures• On-site setup and support for event plannersIn addition to their luxury restroom trailer features, by partnering with their sister company, Black Dog Junk Removal, High Cotton is able to deliver a level of convenience few competitors can match. Professional waste removal packages can be included with your rental helping keep every event site spotless.Whether it’s a plantation wedding, a downtown corporate event, or a backyard celebration, High Cotton Comfort Co provides a polished, comfortable solution that enhances guest satisfaction and eliminates the stress of traditional portable restroom options.Built for the Charleston Events MarketWith Charleston’s event industry booming year-round, High Cotton Comfort Co plans to expand its trailer fleet, service offerings, and coverage area throughout 2026. With their leaders' experience with service here in Charleston, The company aims to become a trusted partner for:• Wedding planners• Venue owners• Corporate event coordinators• Festivals and large community events• Film productions• Private home celebrations and special occasionsNow Booking for 2026/2027 EventsHigh Cotton Comfort Co is currently booking reservations for 2026/2027 event dates here in Charleston. Learn more about High Cotton or their team, and booking can be done online through their website below, or over the phone.For booking inquiries or media contact Bear below.

High Cotton's Ready for Business!

