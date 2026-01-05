Coast One Tax Group Highlights Experienced Legal Team as IRS Enforcement Pressures Mount Nationwide

Few Coast One Tax Professionals fighting for our clients

With IRS collection efforts intensifying, Coast One Tax's seasoned attorneys provide crucial support for taxpayers facing audits and penalties.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coast One Tax Group, a national tax resolution firm founded in 2008, today highlighted its experienced team of tax attorneys and licensed professionals as IRS enforcement activity continues to intensify nationwide.Since its inception, Coast One Tax Group has assisted more than 52,000 clients, helping individuals and businesses resolve tax debt, remove tax liens, stop wage garnishments, and achieve long-term financial stability.Experienced Legal Team Leading Complex CasesThe firm's tax resolution strategy is led by licensed tax attorneys Jason Peart, Esq., Colin McKibbin, Esq., and Colin Shanahan, Esq., who provide legal oversight and strategic advocacy for complex IRS representation matters including audits, appeals, and collection defense."Tax resolution requires legal precision and a thorough understanding of taxpayer rights," said a Coast One Tax Group spokesperson. "Our attorneys and licensed professionals work together to guide clients through high-stakes IRS challenges with care and expertise."Comprehensive Resolution ApproachCoast One Tax Group's Resolution Department is led by Enrolled Agents Lusy Brutyan and Arsineh Ebrahimian, who oversee case strategy and maintain direct communication with the IRS under full power of attorney. The firm's multidisciplinary team includes licensed CPAs Cel Mercado and Sara Shoghi, alongside dedicated resolution specialists focused on compliance, transparency, and client advocacy.Commitment to Ethical RepresentationCoast One Tax Group maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and employs only licensed professionals authorized to represent clients before the Internal Revenue Service. The firm operates according to core values of integrity, innovation, results, and compassion."Our goal is to protect our clients, advocate responsibly, and help them move forward with confidence," the spokesperson added.For more information about tax debt relief, IRS audit defense, and professional tax representation, visit coastonetaxgroup.com.About Coast One Tax GroupFounded in 2008, Coast One Tax Group is a national tax resolution firm headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm provides ethical, results-focused IRS representation for individuals and businesses facing federal and state tax matters through a team of licensed tax attorneys, enrolled agents, CPAs, and tax professionals.Media Contact:Marc MancusoMarketing800-250-0618

