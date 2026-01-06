SCCG Management Announces Appointment of Aviram Alroy as Head of iGaming

SCCG Announces Appointment of Aviram Alroy as Head of iGaming

In this role, Alroy will lead SCCG’s iGaming strategy and advisory efforts, supporting operators, suppliers, and investors as they navigate regulated markets

SCCG has built a unique platform at the intersection of strategy, regulation, and execution. I look forward to working with Stephen and the team” — Aviram Alroy

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm specializing in gaming, sports betting, and iGaming, today announced the appointment of Aviram (Avi) Alroy as Head of iGaming. In this role, Alroy will lead SCCG’s iGaming strategy and advisory efforts, supporting operators, suppliers, and investors as they navigate regulated markets across North America and beyond.

Alroy brings more than 15 years of executive leadership experience across iGaming, sports betting, social casino, and e-commerce. He has launched and scaled multiple North American operations from inception to more than $75 million in revenue, with a proven record of securing market access, driving corporate development, and building high-performing teams in highly regulated environments. His expertise spans P&L management, product innovation, loyalty programs, omnichannel engagement, and both B2B and B2C growth strategies—consistently turning new market entries into profitable, scalable businesses.

Alroy served as SVP of International Markets at Hard Rock Digital, where he oversaw international expansion initiatives through organic growth and M&A, developed market-specific GTM strategies, and built operating structures and P&Ls across emerging and mature jurisdictions. Prior to that, he was VP of U.S. State Management at Digital Gaming Corporation (Betway), leading state-by-state strategy, operations, and marketing, managing market-level P&Ls, and launching loyalty programs and partnerships that delivered sustained ROI.

Earlier in his career, Alroy spent nearly a decade with Mohegan Sun as VP of Interactive Games, where he led online wagering, social, and mobile gaming initiatives, built e-commerce and digital marketing strategies, and created loyalty-driven synergies between online and brick-and-mortar operations across multiple jurisdictions. He began his iGaming career at Playtech, managing B2B account teams responsible for a significant share of annual revenue in the EMEA region.

“Aviram’s track record speaks for itself,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “He has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to enter complex regulated markets, build winning teams, and scale operations profitably. As SCCG continues to expand its iGaming advisory services globally, Avi’s experience across product, operations, and market access will be a tremendous asset to our clients and partners.”

As Head of iGaming, Alroy will work closely with SCCG’s global team to advise on market entry, licensing and regulatory strategy, product positioning, loyalty and CRM optimization, partnerships, and M&A—helping clients accelerate growth while managing risk in an evolving regulatory landscape.

“I’m excited to join SCCG at a time when iGaming is entering its next phase of maturation and global expansion,” said Alroy. “SCCG has built a unique platform at the intersection of strategy, regulation, and execution. I look forward to working with Stephen and the team to help operators and technology providers build sustainable, scalable businesses in regulated markets.”

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures.

