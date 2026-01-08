Use Your Voice for Good Sweet Storytelling Contest for Talented LA Professionals

Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors the sweetest storytelling contest for professionals in LA that have made a difference for 10 years www.UseYourVoiceforGood.com Good for You and Community Too! Recruiting for Good creates and sponsors the sweetest story telling contest for professionals in LA that have made a difference for 10 years www.UseYourVoiceforGood.com Good for You and Community Too! Love to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris participate in Recruiting for Good to Earn a 3 Day Trip and stay at The Sweetest Hotel www.LovetoCelebrateWomensDay.com Passion + Purpose + Play!

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created the sweetest meaningful storytelling contest for professionals in LA that have made a difference for ten years.

Love to tell meaningful stories that changes people's lives for good. Use Your Voice for Good was made for you!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good is a value driven staffing agency that helps companies find talented professionals to fund causes we love.Recruiting for Good created and is sponsoring " Use Your Voice for Good ;" the sweetest storytelling contest in LA for talented professionals who have made a difference for ten years.Use Your Voice for Good officially launches on March 8th, 2026 (to celebrate International Women's Day). Professionals can submit 1 to 2 minutes-long videos describing a story to share with the community starting in February 2026.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Share the most meaningful travel experience that transformed your life and will inspire the community. Best monthly story earns a $100 donation to favorite LA nonprofit, earns sponsored lunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood, earns a podcast interview with Deb Eckerling (Award winning podcaster for 'Tastebuds with Deb'). And the best podcast interview and story of the year wins a party trip for two to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris (March 8th, 2027)!"How to Submit story to Use Your Voice for Good?1. Starting in February, email video story to Sara(at)RecruitingforGood.com (not to exceed 2 minutes).2 Also, tell Sara how you have made a difference for last 10 years?3. 1st week of every month, the team of judges will choose a winner to do the podcast.Carlos Cymerman adds; "From March to December, you have a chance to submit a meaningful story; the best story (podcast in 2026) wins a trip for two to 2027 Women Paris Party. The winner will be announced in December 2026 (that is one in 10 chances of winning) the sweetest trip to celebrate women and party for good!"AboutSince 1998, value driven staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love in Accounting, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund causes we love! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You and The Community Too!Recruiting for Good serves professionals who have made a difference for 10 years; thru The Social Co-Op. We’re using recruiting for good collaboratively to fund and reward referrals with meaningful perks and treats that make life sweet to learn more visit www.TheSocialCo-Op.com Good for You and The Community Too!"To improve the quality of life for professionals in The U.S. that have made a difference for the last 10 years; Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals with Three-Days to Party Trips to Celebrate Women's Day in Florence, London & Paris! Share sweet experiences that connect men and women, transform life and bring forth more meaning!" To learn more visit www.LovetoCelebrateWomen.com Passion + Purpose + Play!Use Your Voice for Good is the sweetest storytelling contest for professionals in LA that have made a difference for 10 years. "Share the most meaningful travel experience that transformed your life and will inspire the community. Best monthly story earns a $100 donation to favorite LA nonprofit, earns sponsored lunch at Telefèric Barcelona in Brentwood, earns a podcast interview with Deb Eckerling. And the best podcast interview and story of the year wins 3 days to party trip for two to Celebrate Women's Day in Paris (March 8th, 2027)!" www.LovetoUseYourVoiceforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!About Deb Eckerling; a Multi-Dimensional Media Professional, Award-Winning Author and Podcaster. Since 2020, She has released more than 400 episodes of her shows - video as well as audio Shows include: Taste Buds with Deb, She also won the LA Press Club SoCal Journalism award for Best Audio Host in 2025 3 individual episodes were honored in 2024 & 2025, one of which took home 1st place. GoalChat Launched in tandem with "Your Goal Guide," Silver Medal Ippy Award, Self Help To learn more about Deb: www.TheBookProposalexpert.com/Podcasts

