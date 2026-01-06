WILLISTON FINANCIAL GROUP & GOLD CAPITAL PARTNERS LAUNCH METRO UNITED TITLE AND ESCROW TO POWER REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Metro United Title and Escrow is a joint venture between Gold Capital Partners and Williston Financial Group, created to offer a simplified, elevated real estate experience through fully integrated title and escrow services. Williston Financial Group® (WFG®) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG Lender Services and WFG National Title Insurance Company®. Gold Capital Partners is a cutting-edge real estate services company dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional real estate model.

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williston Financial Group (WFG), a national, full-service provider of title insurance and settlement services, and Gold Capital Partners , a real estate services enterprise, today announced the formation of Metro United Title and Escrow , a bold new joint venture designed to modernize and simplify the real estate transaction experience.Metro United is launching operations in Arizona with scheduled expansion into multiple states in early 2026. The venture is centrally supported by WFG, which provides the technology backbone, operational support, and title underwriting expertise to power a streamlined, transparent, and scalable platform.“Gold Capital Partners’ exceptional portfolio of companies forms a broker-agent-owned, tech-enabled ecosystem, purposefully designed to enhance the consumer experience while elevating Gold Nations’ professionals and businesses through the industry’s premier end-to-end real estate solution,” said Ron Snow, CEO & President of Gold Capital Partners.Gold Capital Partners, launched in 2019 as an innovative business model, enables real estate professionals to hold ownership across its real estate, mortgage, title and escrow, and insurance operations. This collaboration creates a pervasive, sustainable, and successful service model that is built to grow.“Our brokers and agents deserve exceptional services, and that's precisely what they'll get through our partnership with WFG,” said James O’Bryon, CEO, Gold Nation & Co-Founder of Gold Capital Partners. “This exciting alliance unites the power of the world’s largest RE/MAX organization with a recognized leader in title and escrow services. Our agents and their clients stand to benefit tremendously from this dynamic collaboration, and we couldn’t be more excited about what this means for their success.”Metro United Title and Escrow delivers a full suite of title and escrow services, leveraging WFG’s leading-edge technology and customer-centric service model. The platform is built to empower real estate professionals, streamline closings, and deliver a consistent, high-quality experience to consumers and lenders alike.“We’re thrilled to join forces with an exceptional organization like Gold Capital Partners to bring this forward-thinking solution to market,” said Steve Ozonian, President and CEO of Williston Financial Group. “This is just the first step in a broader strategy to redefine how title and escrow services are delivered. At WFG, we’re committed to collaboration, innovation, and removing friction from the real estate process, and this joint venture reflects all of those priorities.”This affiliated relationship between WFG and Gold Capital Partners creates a streamlined ecosystem that helps consumers navigate the complex real estate transaction process with greater ease and confidence. By leveraging technological efficiencies inherent in this strategic partnership, homebuyers and sellers will benefit from faster processing times, enhanced transparency, and a more integrated closing experience while maintaining all regulatory safeguards. The affiliated business arrangement follows all disclosure requirements set forth by RESPA (Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act) and applicable state laws, ensuring consumers always maintain freedom of choice while benefiting from the conveniences of an interconnected service platform.“At its core, this is about creating one trusted experience from listing to closing,” said Williston Financial Group EVP, Head of M&A and National Business Director Baron Buss. “It means lowering risk, delivering higher client satisfaction, and leveraging the strength of two respected brands working together. This partnership is built to be scalable and replicable, setting a new gold standard for integrated real estate services and the consumer experience. Together, WFG and RE/MAX aren’t just closing transactions, we’re opening doors to the future of real estate.”Metro United is launching with seasoned local leadership and operational teams. Wendy Snow, Regional Vice President, brings deep market knowledge and a proven commitment to service excellence. Snow serves as a primary point of contact for real estate professionals and can be reached at 801-791-1785 or WSnow@metrounitedtitleaz.com.About Williston Financial GroupWilliston Financial Group(WFG) is the parent company of several national title insurance and settlement services providers, including WFG National Title Insurance Companyand WFG Lender Services. One of only six national title underwriters, WFG achieved a national footprint faster than any title insurance provider in history. The WFG family of companies offers comprehensive title, escrow, appraisal, and technology solutions that increase transparency and reduce time and cost in residential and commercial real estate transactions. For more information, visit www.wfgtitle.com About Gold Capital PartnersGold Capital Partners is a cutting-edge real estate services company dedicated to revolutionizing the traditional real estate model. With a fresh, modern approach, we empower agents and employees to become owners of the companies they’ve helped build, fostering innovation and collaboration in an evolving industry.At the core of Gold Capital Partners is our commitment to providing an unparalleled one-stop shopping (OSS) experience for buying, selling, and owning real estate. With 95% of homebuyers interested in integrated services, our RESPA and SEC-compliant ecosystem ensures that clients receive the convenience, efficiency, and high-quality service they demand.Our agent and employee-owned structure positions participants to not only better serve clients’ needs but also to share in the financial successes of the ecosystem they contribute to. This dynamic approach enables us to create extraordinary outcomes for clients while rewarding the professionals who drive our success.Gold Capital Partners: redefining real estate, one success story at a time. For more information, visit https://goldcapitalpartners.com/ About Metro United Title and EscrowMetro United Title and Escrow is a joint venture between Gold Capital Partners and Williston Financial Group, offering a simplified and elevated real estate experience through fully integrated title and escrow services. Backed by powerful technology, transparency, operational excellence, and local expertise, Metro United is committed to simplifying and streamlining real estate transactions for all participants, including real estate professionals, brokerages, lenders, and consumers. For more information, visit https://metrounited.com

