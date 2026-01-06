Gubernatorial Candidate Chad Bianco, Veteran Advocate Kate Monroe to Address California’s Homeless Crisis on Skid Row

Chad Bianco and Kate Monroe

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chad Bianco , Riverside County Sheriff and California gubernatorial candidate, will join Kate Monroe, CEO of VetComm and nationally recognized advocate for homelessness solutions, for an on-the-ground inspection of Skid Row on Tuesday, Jan, 6.Monroe, who works to get homeless veterans off the streets and connected with critical Department of Veterans Affairs aid, is known for her investigative work on homelessness and her actionable solution, The Basecamp, a structured, scalable and accountability-driven transitional model. She will walk the streets alongside Bianco to show where California’s more than $20 billion in homelessness spending has fallen short.“California doesn’t have a homelessness mystery, it has a leadership problem,” said Monroe. “I have walked these streets for years, exposing the truth and building real solutions like The Basecamp. Sheriff Bianco and I stand where politicians refuse to stand, because the people living here deserve better than bureaucracy, excuses and broken promises.”Bianco added, “The homelessness we see on our streets has nothing to do with a lack of housing. It is driven by drug addiction, drug-induced psychosis, mental illness and failed government policy. California deserves a governor who actually cares.”Monroe and Bianco will visit the site to call out waste, neglect and political inaction, while highlighting The Basecamp as a fast-deployable, cost-effective and humane alternative to the state’s failing system.National and local media are invited to attend and cover the on-the-ground Skid Row inspection. Press interested in RSVP details, access and logistics should contact Communications Manager Rachel Hernandez at rachel@monroemedia.com.About Kate MonroeKate Monroe is the CEO of VetComm, where she leads efforts to help veterans access the Department of Veterans Affairs benefits they have earned, often preventing or ending veteran homelessness by connecting individuals to critical support and services. A nationally recognized advocate for accountability-driven homelessness solutions, Monroe is known for her on-the-ground investigative work documenting conditions on city streets and challenging government waste and inaction. She is the creator of The Basecamp, a structured, scalable transitional model designed to move people off the streets quickly while providing clear expectations, support services and measurable outcomes.

