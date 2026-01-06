Entrepreneur and Community Leader Jim Riley Announces Candidacy for House District 6 in Montana

Jim Riley, Candidate for Montana House District 6 Jim Riley - Candidate for Montana House District 6

Proven Business Leader Pledges to Champion Montana Values and Economic Opportunity for Families

Montana is where I've chosen to raise my family and build my businesses, and I am ready to bring my dedication, work ethic, and common-sense approach to the state legislature.” — Jim Riley, Entrepreneur and Community Leader

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Riley , a successful entrepreneur with deep roots in Montana and a passion for serving his community, today announced his candidacy for the House District 6 seat. Riley aims to bring his business acumen, dedication to family, community, and commitment to Montana values to the state legislature.Riley’s Campaign will focus on six core pillars:1. Economic Growth: Championing policies that foster job creation, support small businesses, and reduce the tax burden on working families. Riley will advocate for responsible fiscal management and initiatives that attract investment to the district.2. Educational Excellence: Ensuring that local schools provide a high-quality education that prepares students for success in the 21st century. This includes supporting teachers, promoting innovation in the classroom, and empowering parents to be active partners in their children's education.3. Community Safety: Working to strengthen public safety by supporting law enforcement, addressing the root causes of crime, and promoting safe and thriving neighborhoods. Riley is committed to ensuring that every resident feels secure in their community.4. Preserving Montana’s Way of Life: Protecting Montana’s unique outdoor heritage and traditional values, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the state’s natural beauty and access to public lands.5. Responsible Resource Management: Advocating for responsible development of Montana's natural resources in a way that benefits the local economy while protecting the environment.6. Accountable Government: Fighting for transparency and accountability in government, ensuring that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and that elected officials are responsive to the needs of their constituents."I'm running for House District 6 because I believe our community deserves a representative who understands our values and is committed to fighting for our best interests," said Riley. "Montana is where I've chosen to raise my family and build my businesses, and I am ready to bring my dedication, work ethic, and common-sense approach to the state legislature."Jim Riley is a successful entrepreneur with diverse business interests, including experience in the real estate industry. As a licensed realtor with the National Association of REALTORS(NAR), Riley is committed to helping families achieve their dream of homeownership. He is also the author of "Live Life Driven," a book focused on leadership and personal development."I heartily endorse Jim Riley for House District 6. Mr. Riley's life reflects the Christian, Montana, and common-sense values needed to be an effective Legislator,” said Montana Senator John Fuller. “His support of the U.S. Constitution and the Freedoms protected therein are reflective of his devotion to a deliberate approach to the development of public policy. It is paramount that we all vote for Jim Riley for House District 6. I know I am.”Riley has also previously been elected to serve on the Montana school board from 2021 - 2023, demonstrating his commitment to local education and serving his community. He is a devoted husband and the proud father of two children. He is deeply committed to serving his community and preserving the values that make Montana a special place to live.To learn more about Jim Riley and his vision for House District 6, and donate to the campaign please visit www.jimrileyforhd6.com AboutJim Riley is the Republican candidate for House District 6. A successful entrepreneur, dedicated community member, a previously elected member of the Montana School Board, loving husband, and father of two, Riley brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to championing Montana values. Learn More: www.jimrileyforhd6.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.