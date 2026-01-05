WILDFIRE awarded Best of the Fest by Bosque Film Society and the Billy the Kid Film Festival

(Left to Right) WILDFIRE director Eric Parkinson and Music Legend Michael Martin Murphey accept the Best of the Fest Award from E. Brett Voss, Luci DiGiorgio and Phillip Vasquez.

Acclaimed Texas film society and film festival award "Best of the Fest" to hit family feature, "WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse."

It was divine guidance. All of the stars aligned to get this film completed and released during our fifty-year celebration tour.” — Michael Martin Murphey

CLIFTON , TX, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- “WILDFIRE: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse” received the Best of the Fest Award yesterday at a special ceremony for the Bosque Film Society and the Billy The Kid Film Festival, held in Clifton, Texas. The family-appeal feature is distributed by Hannover House (OTC: HHSE) and launched to theatres in September. The film first screened at the Billy the Kid festival in November, and received the Best of the Fest award on Sunday after the encore screening for the sold-out theatre.“We are grateful for this honor,” said the film's director Eric Parkinson. “The audience loved our vision and commitment to family-friendly content.”After the encore screening, legendary singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey performed his hit song “Wildfire” and noted that the song first became a worldwide hit fifty years ago, corresponding with the release of the movie, which was inspired by the song.“It was divine guidance,” said Murphey. “All of the stars aligned to get this film completed and released during our fifty-year celebration tour. We think the movie will help build the momentum for Wildfire, and continue this amazing journey for many years in the future,” he concluded.The Best of the Fest Award was presented to director Eric Parkinson and Executive Producer and star Michael Martin Murphey by Billy the Kid Festival organizers Luci DiGiorgio and Phillip Vasquez alongside Bosque Film Society President E. Brett Voss. The film stars Michael Martin Murphey, Mo Brings Plenty, Adrian Paul, Chevel Shepherd, and the late Anne Heche in her final screen role. The film was produced by Eric Parkinson and Chris Large, based on a screenplay by Eric Parkinson and Mike Snyder.For the past two months, WILDFIRE has been a top-ten family streaming hit for FANDANGO AT HOME, and will expand its streaming reach next week with the addition of Tubi, Roku and Peacock. This is the first original feature film produced with the assistance of Hannover House, Inc., a 33-year-old indie film distributor. Hannover House assisted the production in the recruitment of investors and production capital, in partial consideration for worldwide distribution rights. Hannover House released the film to theatres in the USA on Sept. 26, and coordinated the streaming launch with Fandango on Oct. 10. International rights are being sold by Paris-based Free Dolphin Entertainment.For more information, visit: www.WildfireMovie.com , BosqueFilm.com or BillyTheKidFilmFestival.com - or contact ERIC PARKINSON, 818-481-5277 / EnterLinkMedia@gmail.com

