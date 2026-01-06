Shankar Vedantam to Join Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Brain House in Davos

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative (DAC), a global initiative to prevent Alzheimer’s disease and promote brain health, today announced that Shankar Vedantam, award-winning journalist and host of NPR’s Hidden Brain , will join the DAC Brain House at the 2026 World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.Vedantam’s participation underscores the growing cultural and economic relevance of brain health. Through Hidden Brain, one of the most influential science podcasts in the United States and among the top globally, he has built a wide following by revealing the unseen forces that shape human behavior, decision-making and resilience. His work has made complex neuroscience accessible, relevant and compelling for audiences well beyond the scientific community.Vedantam will lead a discussion examining how growing recognition of brain health as an economic priority is shifting from ideas to action across government, investment and health systems.Returning January 19–22, the Brain House builds on the momentum of its 2025 debut, following a year of engagement with leaders across policy, science and business in North America, Europe, Africa and South Asia. In 2026, the Brain House returns to that same cross-sector audience, as brain health is increasingly recognized as an economic imperative.MEDIA:Media attendance is welcome. Advance registration and credentials required, contact Susan Oliver: susanboliver@gmail.com or WhatsApp: +1703-216-4078.About the Davos Alzheimer’s CollaborativeThe Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative is a global, multi-stakeholder partnership dedicated to advancing brain health and building an innovation ecosystem that accelerates breakthroughs, develops and scales promising solutions, and equips every healthcare system to end Alzheimer’s disease everywhere. Launched at the World Economic Forum, DAC unites leaders from research, industry, government and patient advocacy to speed the discovery, development and delivery of new treatments.###

