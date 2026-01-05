Association for Materials Protection and Performance Announces Second Class of Global Ambassadors Serving Through 2026
AMPP announces its 2026 Global Ambassador Class, uniting professionals worldwide to amplify AMPP’s mission through storytelling and social media.
The AMPP Ambassador Program is designed to expand global awareness of AMPP’s mission and its role in advancing corrosion prevention and asset protection worldwide. Ambassadors serve as trusted advocates for the association, promoting the value of AMPP membership, fostering professional connections within their regions, and supporting industry progress through outreach, storytelling, and social media engagement.
“This program is about people who live the work every day—professionals who understand the real-world impact of corrosion prevention and are willing to share that knowledge globally,” said Jennifer Kramer, APR, Senior Manager of Public Relations at AMPP. “Our ambassadors strengthen the AMPP brand by telling authentic stories, extending our reach into new regions, and helping amplify why AMPP’s work matters to the future of this industry.”
The 2026 Ambassador Class represents a diverse cross-section of technical expertise, geographic regions, and career paths spanning research, academia, field engineering, inspection, coatings, and asset integrity leadership. Together, they reflect AMPP’s commitment to global engagement, technical excellence, and the development of the next generation of corrosion professionals.
The 2026 AMPP Ambassadors are:
• Craig Botha — CEO, Reignite (Pty) Ltd (South Africa); Co-Founder, Radiant Apex Specialist Consultants (Dubai)
Botha brings a global perspective shaped by decades of hands-on project delivery and technical leadership across multiple continents. He is focused on advancing practical, standards-based solutions for complex corrosion challenges in emerging markets. His role reflects a long-standing commitment to technical excellence, mentoring, and global collaboration. Botha is also a member of the AMPP Board of Directors.
• George Joseph — Senior Mechanical and Coating Inspection Engineer, Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabia)
Joseph helps connect AMPP technical insights with real-world application in large-scale energy projects. He is committed to sharing best practices in inspection, coatings, and corrosion control across the Middle East and beyond. His work reinforces AMPP’s role in driving consistency, quality, and innovation in asset integrity.
• Harsh Zala — Materials and Corrosion Engineer, Wood PLC (India / United States)
Zala represents the next generation of corrosion professionals, blending traditional engineering with data science and AI-driven tools. He is passionate about modernizing corrosion management through digital innovation while maintaining alignment with established standards. His leadership experience positions him as a strong advocate for early-career engagement and technical growth.
• Juan Pablo Bohórquez Rico, M.Sc. — Cathodic Protection Engineer, Penspen Mexico (Mexico)
Bohórquez Rico supports knowledge exchange between industry and academia while promoting rigorous, science-based corrosion prevention practices. He is committed to strengthening professional development pathways for students and young engineers across Latin America. His work reflects AMPP’s emphasis on technical competence and the protection of sustainable infrastructure.
• Mani Karuppiah — Technical and Operations Manager, Middle East Industrial Coatings, PPG Industries (UAE)
Karuppiah helps elevate best practices in advanced coatings technologies and materials protection across the Middle East. He brings a strong operational and technical perspective with a focus on innovation and performance-driven solutions. Karuppiah is particularly interested in promoting sustainability and long-term asset protection through industry collaboration and professional engagement.
• Mohammed Hadi Abd Noor — Corrosion and Cathodic Protection Specialist, PetroChina International (Iraq)
Abd Noor shares practical, field-tested approaches to corrosion mitigation and asset integrity. He focuses on translating research and inspection data into actionable protection strategies that improve reliability and safety. His work supports AMPP’s mission to advance corrosion prevention through applied engineering expertise.
• Paola Andrea Postigo Rojas — Cathodic Protection Engineer, NaTran (France)
Postigo Rojas is dedicated to expanding awareness of education, certification, and mentorship opportunities for corrosion professionals worldwide. She is especially focused on supporting students and early-career engineers navigating technical training and certification pathways. Her role reflects AMPP’s commitment to shared learning and professional development.
• Raghu Srinivasan, Ph.D. — Associate Professor and Department Chair, University of Alaska Anchorage (USA)
Srinivasan brings a strong ability to connect research, education, and industry practice. He is committed to advancing corrosion knowledge in extreme and cold-region environments while promoting inclusive STEM education. His work reinforces AMPP’s leadership in research-driven innovation and workforce development.
• Syed Wajahat Hussain — Senior Pipeline Integrity Engineer, ATCO Gas (Australia)
Hussain promotes corrosion awareness and professional engagement through global knowledge-sharing initiatives. He brings a strong asset lifecycle perspective, emphasizing risk-based decision making and long-term infrastructure reliability. His work aligns closely with AMPP’s focus on standards, certification, and professional excellence.
• Vijesh Vijayan, Ph.D. — Managing Director, The Anti Corrosion Experts FZ LLC (UAE)
Vijayan advocates for high-performance, sustainable coating systems across marine and industrial environments. He is committed to sharing lessons learned from complex projects to improve durability and lifecycle performance. His role supports AMPP’s mission to advance global best practices in materials protection.
• Washington Nyoni — Senior Corrosion Engineer, Corrosion Control Engineering (Australia)
Nyoni helps amplify AMPP technical messaging and professional insights across global networks. He is passionate about mentoring engineers and strengthening corrosion engineering capabilities across regions. His role reinforces AMPP’s commitment to professional standards and technical rigor.
• Jeremi R. Day Sr., PCS — President, CCI Inspection Services; AMPP Instructor (USA)
Day brings a deeply practical, field-driven perspective shaped by decades of hands-on experience. He is committed to elevating awareness of workmanship, inspection quality, and professional best practices across the coatings industry. His leadership supports AMPP’s focus on safety, quality, and professional excellence.
• Brian Cheshire — Sales Director, Water and Wastewater, Seal for Life (USA)
Cheshire highlights the importance of corrosion protection for municipal water and wastewater infrastructure. He is focused on sharing best practices that improve asset longevity and public safety. His work reinforces AMPP’s role in protecting critical infrastructure through awareness, best practices, and industry engagement.
• Carlos Roberto Córdova — Asset Integrity Engineer, MM Contratistas (Peru)
Córdova supports the exchange of technical knowledge across Latin America and beyond. He is particularly focused on advancing research-informed corrosion control strategies for offshore and onshore assets. His work aligns with AMPP’s mission to promote sustainable and reliable infrastructure.
• Dr. Ameeq Farooq, Ph.D. — Assistant Professor, University of the Punjab (Pakistan)
Farooq continues to bridge academic research with industrial application. He is committed to advancing awareness of education, certification, and professional development in corrosion engineering across Pakistan and the region. His role supports AMPP’s global focus on capacity building and technical excellence.
As ambassadors, these members will play a key role in expanding AMPP’s visibility by amplifying its messages and thought leadership across digital platforms and regional professional networks.
For more information about the AMPP ambassadors or the AMPP Ambassador Program, visit https://www.ampp.org/about/ambassadors.
