Most Powerful Asian Celebrities 2025

CHELLES , ÎLE-DE-FRANCE, FRANCE, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a major highlight for the entertainment world, ICON, an international survey platform focused on fan-driven polls and charitable initiatives has released the results of its "Most Powerful Asian Celebrities 2025" poll. The global survey attracted millions of votes from fans across continents, including Asia, Europe, North America, and more. Participants rated celebrities on cultural influence, commercial achievements, social contributions, and worldwide appeal, culminating in a diverse and competitive ranking.

Leading the pack is BTS member Park Jimin, who has been named the Most Powerful Asian Celebrity of 2025. Jimin's ascent to the top spot underscores his remarkable evolution from a K-pop trainee to an international sensation. As a key part of BTS, he has driven the group's unprecedented success with blockbuster albums, arena-filling tours, and a message of empowerment that has resonated globally. His solo projects, featuring powerful vocals and intricate choreography, have further cemented his status, drawing in a massive, dedicated fanbase known as ARMY.

The full top 10 finalists, based purely on fan votes, reflect the breadth of Asian talent spanning music, acting, and digital influence:

1. Park Jimin (BTS) – Epitome of global stardom.

2. Jeon Jungkook (BTS) – Multifaceted solo powerhouse.

3. Zhang Zhehan – Acclaimed Chinese actor with enduring appeal.

4. Faye Peraya Malisorn – Trailblazing Thai actress and model.

5. Kim Taehyung (V) (BTS) – Innovative artist expanding beyond music.

6. Sheena – Fresh voice rising in the Asian scene.

7. Stell Ajero – Dynamic Filipino P-pop representative.

8. Yoko Apasra – Influential Thai star in fashion and entertainment.

9. Apo Nattawin – Captivating Thai actor building a strong fanbase.

10. Cemre Arda – Turkish talent fusing Eastern and Western styles.

BTS's prominence in the top five spots emphasizes the band's lasting impact, while the inclusion of stars from Thailand, China, the Philippines, and Turkey highlights Asia's expanding role in global pop culture, fueled by platforms like social media and streaming services.

Jimin's win goes beyond recognition; it ties into his well-known philanthropy. He has supported causes like education and disaster aid, often emphasizing in public statements that influence should foster positive change. This victory has prompted ICON to donate 1,500,000 KRW (roughly 1,032 USD) to Compassion International, sponsoring two children; Junica from Haiti and Waraka from Thailand for a full year. The funds will cover education, healthcare, nutrition, and guidance, directly improving their futures.

Compassion International, established in 1952, collaborates with local churches in over 25 countries to help more than 2 million children escape poverty through comprehensive programs.

This poll not only celebrates talent but also demonstrates how fan enthusiasm can drive charity. As one industry observer noted, "Jimin's triumph shows the real power of celebrities in inspiring global good." Global Entertainment News congratulates Jimin and all finalists on this milestone.

For more information on the survey results or ICON's initiatives, visit iconpolls.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.