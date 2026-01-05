BUNDÏ Unveils a One-of-a-Kind Couture Gown by Ivan Frolov

BUNDÏ’s one of a kind dress by FROLOV BUNDÏ’s one of a kind dress photographed by Oleksandra Hulova Mila Marandi wearing FROLOVs dress for BUNDÏ in the Whisky Hotel

BUNDÏ presents an exclusive one-of-a-kind couture gown by Ivan Frolov, revealed through a conceptual editorial shoot in Hollywood.

“This dress represents everything BUNDÏ stands for—craftsmanship, courage, and the power of Ukrainian fashion to speak globally” — Khrystyna Yatseniuk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A year in the making and revealed through a carefully crafted visual narrative, a one-of-a-kind couture gown by world-recognized Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov was unveiled through a conceptual editorial created by BUNDÏ , the first Ukrainian multi-brand concept store in the United States.While the couture gown itself was meticulously developed over the course of an entire year, the editorial shoot designed to present it was planned over a single month, with every detail refined to achieve a precise and elevated vision. Shot at the iconic Whisky Hotel , the project translates couture craftsmanship into a cinematic experience—where atmosphere, movement, and emotion become part of the storytelling.The creation of the shoot was a deeply collaborative process, bringing together a dedicated creative team united by a shared vision. Model Mila Marandi, photographer Oleksandra Hulova, creative director Mykhailo Borodaienko, and Khrystyna Yatseniuk , who also served as the wardrobe stylist for the project, worked closely to bring the editorial to life. Every location was thoughtfully selected to complement the gown’s dramatic presence, while hair and makeup were executed by Salvador Mejia under Mykhailo Borodaienko’s creative direction. The team’s meticulous attention to detail and months of collective effort resulted in imagery where every frame embodies the beauty, craftsmanship, and exclusivity of the dress.Located at 8471 Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood, BUNDÏ operates as both a luxury retail destination and a cultural platform dedicated to introducing Ukrainian fashion to the global stage. Through carefully curated designers, in-house creative direction, and editorial storytelling, BUNDÏ presents fashion as art, identity, and narrative. FROLOV is permanently showcased at the store, and this gown was conceived as a singular couture piece created exclusively for BUNDÏ.“I was waiting for this masterpiece for a year, and now I can’t wait to finally share it with the world,” says Khrystyna Yatseniuk, founder of BUNDÏ. “This dress represents everything BUNDÏ stands for—craftsmanship, courage, and the power of Ukrainian fashion to speak globally.”Ivan Frolov is internationally acclaimed for his bold corsetry, sculptural silhouettes, and unapologetically sensual aesthetic. His designs have been worn by global celebrities and cultural icons including Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Madonna, Rosalía, Doja Cat, and Sam Smith, and have appeared in major international editorials and red-carpet moments. Merging traditional couture techniques with modern provocation, Frolov continues to position Ukrainian fashion firmly within the global luxury conversation.Crafted in BUNDÏ’s signature burgundy hue, the gown is adorned with Swarovski crystals and shaped into a dramatic mermaid silhouette. Precise corsetry sculpts the body before unfolding into a floor-sweeping tulle train. A sheer, intricately embroidered lace bodice appears to float against the skin, while long illusion sleeves evoke timeless elegance. Architectural yet fluid, the design commands presence in stillness and poetry in motion.Priced at $20,000, this one-of-a-kind couture creation stands as a singular expression of artistry, intention, and exclusivity—now awaiting its discerning owner, someone who understands that true luxury is not found, but claimed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.