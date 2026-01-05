Bayou Best Foods Expands Nationwide Availability of Plant-Based Shrimp Through Leading U.S. Foodservice Distributors

Bayou Best Foods has partnered with Sysco, US Foods, and Performance Food Group

Bayou Best Foods has announced that its plant-based shrimp is now available nationwide through Sysco, US Foods, and PFG.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayou Best Foods, a provider of plant-based seafood with authentic taste and texture, has announced that its shrimp is now available nationwide through the leading U.S. foodservice distributors.

The shrimp can be ordered through Sysco, US Foods, and Performance Food Group, enabling restaurants, universities, hotels, healthcare groups, and other operators to access the product through their existing distributor relationships.

Bayou Best Foods’ plant-based shrimp delivers the taste, texture, and performance of ocean shrimp, without the allergens, sustainability concerns, or supply-chain volatility associated with conventional seafood. The product is vegan, kosher, clean-label, and free from the top 9 allergens, helping operators meet growing demand for plant-based menu options without introducing new operational complexity.

“Nationwide availability is a major milestone for Bayou Best Foods,” said Kelli Wilson, CEO. “By partnering with the distributors chefs already rely on, we’re making it easier than ever to offer plant-based shrimp that cooks, tastes, and satisfies just like ocean shrimp.”

Developed in collaboration with acclaimed chefs, Bayou Best Foods' plant-based shrimp retains its texture and flavor across all major cooking methods, including deep-frying, sautéing, steaming, and baking. With a short, clean ingredient list and broad versatility, the shrimp fits easily into everything from high-volume foodservice operations to chef-driven menus.

Operators interested in learning more, requesting samples, or placing an order can visit bayoubestfoods.com.

