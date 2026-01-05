SVN Commercial Partners Announces the Relaunch of the Sale of the Fishermen's Village Waterfront Property in Punta Gorda

Relaunch of the Sale of Fishermen's Village

PUNTA GORDA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SVN® Commercial Partners is pleased to announce the official launch of an exclusive Call for Offers for the renowned Fishermen’s Village, one of Southwest Florida’s most iconic waterfront destinations. The offering formally opens on January 5, 2026, with all proposal’s due no later than 5:00 PM Eastern Time on February 27, 2026.

The property encompasses more than 97,000 square feet of retail shops and office space, five fully leased waterfront restaurants, a permitted 142-wet slip marina with upland development rights, and 47 spacious two-bedroom, two-bath waterfront hotel apartment suites. Strategically positioned between Sarasota and Naples, Punta Gorda offers exceptional regional accessibility, supported by four major airports serving domestic and international travel.

This call for offers represents the second marketing effort since July of 2024 of the property. The issues around Hurricane Helene and Milton were the primary reason the asset did not transact in 2025. During the period of time that the property was off market, the property achieved 100% occupancy of the retail space including all 5 restaurant concepts, the permitting of the redevelopment commenced, and the entire state of Florida has witnessed a softening of the insurance premium market due to the 2025 hurricane season.

“This offering once again represents one of the most compelling waterfront investment opportunities to come to market in Southwest Florida,” said Corrie Gates of SVN® Commercial Partners. “Despite the impacts of the 2024 storms, our team has used the off-market time to improve the property occupancy, begin the redevelopment permitting, and gain further clarity into a myriad of insurance issues.”

The property is being offered through a structured Call for Offers sale process, with an offer deadline of 5PM Eastern Time on February 27th, 2026. Interested parties are encouraged to submit prior to the deadline, as the possibility to accept an offer with agreeable price and terms is possible as a part of this process.

For additional information, offering materials, or to schedule a discussion, interested parties are encouraged to visit www.svncp.com/fv_2026 or contact SVN® Commercial Partners directly.

