Lovell and Trividia Health, Inc. Partner to Increase Access to TRUE METRIX® and TRUEplus® Products for Federal Agencies

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovellGovernment Services and Trividia Health, Inc., the largest US manufacturer of store brand products for people with diabetes, announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems such as the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and the Indian Health Service (IHS). Lovell Government Services will serve as Trividia Health’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor to serve these customers through federal contracting systems.Backed by decades of innovation, the TRUE METRIXportfolio combines advanced technology and scientific precision to deliver trusted performance. With TRIPLE SENSE TECHNOLOGY, TRUE METRIXmeters and test strips offer proven accuracy and reliability you can count on every time.The TRUEplusportfolio delivers a broad selection of affordable, high-quality products that empower people living with diabetes to lead healthier, more confident lives.As Trividia Health’s. SDVOSB Vendor, Lovell is excited to bring this product to federal healthcare providers. TRUE METRIXand TRUEplusproducts are available on the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), GSA Advantage, the Defense Logistics Agency’s Electronic Catalog (ECAT), and the Department of Defense’s Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA). Listing products on contract vehicles with Lovell streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals.“Trividia Health’s TRUE METRIXand TRUEplusportfolios offer proven accuracy, affordability, and reliability—qualities that are critical in federal healthcare settings. We are proud to partner with Trividia Health to expand access to these trusted diabetes management solutions for those who have served our country.” — Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO, Lovell Government Services“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Lovell to expand access to the TRUE portfolio of products within federal healthcare systems, said Jonathan Chapman, President and CEO of Trividia Health. For more than 40 years, Trividia Health has remained steadfast in its commitment to advancing diabetes care. Through our TRUE METRIXBlood Glucose Systems and TRUEplusancillary products, we strive to empower individuals living with diabetes to monitor their blood glucose with confidence and manage their health more effectively. Trividia Health is dedicated to building strong partnerships and improving accessibility to our innovative solutions.”The TRUE METRIXand TRUEplusproducts are widely available throughout the United States and are sold under the TRUE METRIX and TRUEplus brand names as well as the brand names of the nation’s premier retail drug stores, distributors, and independent pharmacies.About Trividia Health, Inc.Trividia Health, Inc., is a global health and wellness company based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of advanced performance and digital management products for people with diabetes. With products sold under TRUE and store brand labels, the company is the partner and supplier of affordable, high-quality blood glucose monitoring, health and wellness solutions for the world’s leading retail pharmacies, distributors, and mail service providers.For more information, visit www.TrividiaHealth.com About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013 with a proven track record of successfully introducing suppliers to the government market. Lovell is a four-time Inc. 5000 honoree and leader in the federal space. They partner with medical and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win government contracts.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com For Media Inquiries:Annmarie Ramosaramos@trividiahealth.com800-342-7226

