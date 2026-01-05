Fired Up Foundation Awards $45,000 in Grants Supporting Survivors & Trauma-Informed Care

San Diego–based Fired Up Foundation awards $45,000 in survivor scholarships and nonprofit grants supporting trauma-informed education and healing programs.

These funds directly fuel the organizations doing life-changing work on the frontlines and help individual survivors pursue their goals with confidence. This is why the Fired Up Foundation exists.” — Alreen Haeggquist

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAE Fired Up Foundation, a San Diego nonprofit dedicated to empowering survivors of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment, will award $45,000 in scholarships and grants at a ceremony at The Frame, 448 W Market St, San Diego, CA 92101 on December 4, 2025.Founded by survivor Alreen Haeggquist, and the partners at Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, the HAE Fired Up Foundation helps individuals transform trauma into triumph by providing direct scholarships to survivors, awarding grants to frontline nonprofits, and offering trauma-informed training for legal professionals. Through healing-focused community events, education, and survivor-centered resources, the HAE Fired Up Foundation works to ensure every survivor has the support, dignity, and opportunity they need to reclaim their power and rebuild their lives.This year’s scholarship and grant recipients include:• Survivor Scholarship Winner: Elyse Kim• Advocate Scholarship Winner: Zoe Bellatorre• Leap to Success, which provides women with the skills and tools they need to rebuild their lives and break generational cycles of violence, dysfunction, and poverty through education and employment readiness.• Free Brands, an online directory for survivor entrepreneurs and survivor-owned/led businesses.• Center for Access to QDROs, which prepares qualified domestic relations orders (QDROs) for survivors of domestic abuse.• Survivor Leadership Network San Diego, a survivor-led, trauma-informed nonprofit where 100% of the leadership are survivors of human trafficking and the sex trade.• Break Free, which offers free individual therapy, peer-led and professional support groups, alternative healing programs, and public education—especially focused on underserved populations, youth, and the military community.• One Safe Place South, which provides no-cost crisis-intervention services to anyone who has experienced family violence, child abuse, sexual assault, domestic violence, hate crimes, elder abuse, human trafficking, violent loss, or other crimes in San Diego’s South Bay region (in kind donation of backpacks with toiletries and a change of clothes, underwear, socks, and bras for survivors who have forensic exams).“Providing $45,000 in grants and scholarships this year means more survivors will get the support they deserve—not someday, but right now,” said Alreen Haeggquist, founder of HAE Fired Up Foundation and San Diego law firm Haeggquist & Eck. “These funds directly fuel the organizations doing life-changing work on the frontlines and help individual survivors pursue their goals with confidence. This is exactly why the Fired Up Foundation exists.”For more information about the HAE Fired Up Foundation, or to set up an interview with Alreen Haeggquist, please contact Holly Amaya at holly@amayacomms.com.###The HAE Fired Up Foundation empowers survivors of sexual assault, abuse, and harassment through scholarships, direct grants, and trauma-informed community programs. Founded by attorney, advocate, and author Alreen Haeggquist, and her partners at Haeggquist & Eck, the foundation invests in education, healing, and frontline services that help survivors rebuild their lives with dignity, opportunity, and long-term support.Alreen Haeggquist is a San Diego attorney, survivor advocate, and author of Fired Up Fueling Triumph from Trauma, a memoir about transforming trauma into purpose. As the founder of the HAE Fired Up Foundation, she directs all proceeds from her book toward scholarships and grants that support survivors on their healing and empowerment journeys. As the founder and managing partner of Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, she has recovered millions for clients in high-stakes litigation—ranging from workplace harassment to discrimination and retaliation.

