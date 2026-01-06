&BACK COFFEE’s Kara Rego Named a 2026 Future Leader in Convenience and Car Wash

Kara Rego, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist at &BACK COFFEE, named a 2026 Future Leader in Convenience and Car Wash by Convenience Store News Canada. Esther Koskei, a coffee farmer with the Kabngetuny Farmer’s Cooperative Society in Kenya, one of the cooperatives &BACK COFFEE sources from. &BACK COFFEE’s Signature Blend pictured in a home kitchen, reflecting the brand’s expansion from workplaces into home coffee experiences.

"I’m proud to be part of a company that believes marketing can do more than sell, it can create connection and change.” ” — Kara Rego

TORONTO, CANADA, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- &BACK COFFEE is proud to announce that Kara Rego, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, has been named a 2026 Future Leader in Convenience and Car Wash by Convenience Store News Canada , recognizing emerging professionals who are shaping the future of the industry through innovation, leadership, and purpose-driven work.At just 24, Rego has played a key role in redefining how &BACK COFFEE shows up in traditionally transactional spaces like offices, convenience stores, and hospitality. Through storytelling-led marketing and consumer-first communications, she has helped transform coffee from a commodity into a meaningful experience that connects people to impact.In her role, Rego leads &BACK COFFEE’s marketing and communications strategy across channels, bringing creativity, clarity, and heart to the B2B space while keeping the end consumer firmly in mind. Her work equips partners with modern, values-driven tools that help them communicate quality, sustainability, and purpose to today’s increasingly conscious customers.“Kara brings a fresh perspective that our industry needs,” said Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE. “She understands how younger consumers think and what they expect from brands, and she has an exceptional ability to translate our mission into authentic, engaging storytelling that resonates across channels.”One of Rego’s most notable accomplishments includes leading the marketing launch of &BACK COFFEE’s direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform , expanding the brand beyond its B2B roots and into homes across North America. The launch created a seamless connection between workplace, convenience, and home coffee experiences, strengthening brand awareness while supporting &BACK COFFEE’s partners and long-term growth strategy.This expansion reflects &BACK COFFEE’s broader evolution as an omnichannel purpose-driven coffee company dedicated to empowering women coffee farmers through responsible sourcing, planet-friendly practices, and giving back. As a Women-Owned and B Corp certified business, &BACK COFFEE helps businesses and consumers align everyday coffee moments with meaningful impact, while delivering premium quality.“Working for a brand that shows up in the convenience industry has shown me how powerful everyday moments can be,” said Kara Rego. “Coffee is something people reach for every day and being able to connect that ritual to stories of women farmers, sustainability, and community impact is incredibly motivating. I’m proud to be part of a company that believes marketing can do more than sell, it can create connection and change.”The Future Leaders in Convenience and Car Wash Award celebrates professionals under 40 who are committed to the industry and helping it evolve to meet the expectations of a new generation of consumers.About &BACK™ COFFEE&BACK™ COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses and consumers that support women’s empowerment, responsible sourcing, and giving back. Through Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance certified sourcing, planet-forward practices, and direct investment in women farmers and their communities, &BACK COFFEE turns daily coffee consumption into a force for positive impact.&BACK COFFEE is a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business, served in hundreds of workplaces across North America and available for home delivery through its direct-to-consumer online store.For more information, visit www.andback.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.