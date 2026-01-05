Rise of Cannabis Explores Modern Cannabis Culture Through First-Person Travel and Social Commentary

The Rise of Cannabis and the Decline in Civilization by Mitch Rubman

A critically praised book that blends humor, travel, and social insight into an authentic portrait of modern cannabis culture.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise of Cannabis by Mitch Rubman is receiving widespread praise from readers, earning an average 4.9 out of 5 stars on Amazon and establishing itself as a notable addition to the contemporary cannabis cultural landscape. Readers describe the book as unique, engaging, and both entertaining and insightful—offering far more than a surface-level look at cannabis.

Blending sharp observation with humor and curiosity, Rise of Cannabis takes readers on a global journey through cannabis culture, beginning on the streets of New York and ending in Los Angeles, with vivid stops along the way in Egypt, Lima, and Boston. From buying weed in the Village with a pack of EZ Wider papers to navigating dispensaries on the West Coast, Rubman captures the raw, human moments that define the culture.

Readers frequently note Rubman’s immersive storytelling style, describing how he makes them feel as if they are right beside him while wandering through unfamiliar cities and encounters. The book is praised for its ability to slow time down and examine everyday moments closely, revealing humor, insight, and unexpected meaning in ordinary situations.

Critics and readers alike highlight the book’s thoughtful exploration of the social and moral conflicts surrounding mass cannabis consumption. While often amusing and lighthearted, Rise of Cannabis also offers a deeper understanding of how cannabis culture reflects and shapes society. Reviewers recommend the book to anyone interested in learning about social issues through lived experience and personal narrative.

Described as “a delightful read,” the book presents a clear and accessible picture of cannabis and its world, filled with memorable local characters, hilarious situations, and remarkable moments. Many readers note that the title may be misleading, emphasizing that the book is ultimately a fun, thoughtful, and rewarding journey.

Author Mitch Rubman brings a multidisciplinary background to his work. His education includes a Master’s degree from Antioch University, studies in Clinical Psychology, the NYU Graduate School of Journalism’s Science and Environmental Reporting Program, a BA in Planetary and Space Sciences from Boston University, and graduation from the Bronx High School of Science.

Rubman is also the author of several other works available on Amazon, including Turning Forty, EXTRA! EXTRA!, Rock Stars in Space, The Red Apartment, The Maelstrom Whirlpool, U.S. Citizenship Exam Study Guide, The Hollywood Tutor’s American English, and How to Lose an Accent in 7 Lessons. Rise of Cannabis is also available in audiobook format.

The book is available now and you can secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Rise-Cannabis-Decline-Civilization/dp/1733311076

Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.