Glacier Global Partners and Next Century Self Storage Announce Strategic Joint Venture Partnership

NEW YORK AND CHAPPAQUA, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glacier Global Partners and Next Century Self Storage today announced the formation of a strategic joint-venture partnership focused on the programmatic acquisition, management, and long-term value creation of self-storage properties.The partnership aligns Glacier Global Partners’ institutional investment platform, capital markets expertise, and structuring capabilities with Next Century Self Storage’s sourcing, operating, technology-enabled operating efficiencies, and hands-on asset management strengths. Together, the firms intend to pursue a scalable and disciplined self-storage acquisition strategy across select US markets.“This partnership reflects Glacier’s strategy of expanding its investment platforms by backing best-in-class operating partners through thoughtfully structured, long-term relationships,” said Yaniv Blumenfeld , Founder and Managing Partner of Glacier Global Partners. “Next Century has built a disciplined and data-driven operating model, and we are excited to work alongside Adam Troso and his team to support a scalable acquisition strategy that creates durable value for all stakeholders.”“Glacier is the exact type of partner we were looking to team up with” said Adam Troso, Founder and CEO of Next Century Self Storage. “Glacier brings deep experience, institutional rigor, and a long-term mindset which will enhance our ability to execute with confidence and pursue opportunities efficiently while maintaining the operational focus that defines our platform.”About Glacier Global PartnersGlacier Global Partners is a fully integrated commercial real estate investment firm focused on equity investments and debt financing for commercial real estate, data center and utility-scale renewable energy projects. The firm invests across the capital stack and has built specialized operating platforms to pursue value-add and opportunistic strategies. Glacier’s team brings deep experience in origination, underwriting, structuring, asset management, and capital markets across multiple property types and market cycles. For more information, visit https://glacierglobalpartners.com/ About Next Century Self StorageNext Century Self Storage is a real estate investment and operating platform focused on acquiring and managing self-storage assets through a disciplined, data-driven approach. The firm emphasizes active asset management, operational optimization, and scalable value creation to deliver strong risk-adjusted returns and a high-quality customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.nextcenturyselfstorage.com/

