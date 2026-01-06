Urban Edge Network Joins Sonobi Supply-Side Platform (SSP), Unlocking Unique CTV Sports Inventory for Advertisers

Fueling Reach. Driving Results.

Partnership provides programmatic access to premium, high-engagement content from HBCUs, NAIA, and the NBA G League, reaching untapped, engaged audiences.

WINTER PARK, FL, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urban Edge Network (UEN), the leading digital media platform dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices in sports and culture, today announced it has joined the Sonobi Inc. Supply-Side Platform (SSP). The companies are thrilled to announce this partnership at CES 2026, where they are meeting with leading demand-side platforms, agencies, and brand advertisers to discuss the unique opportunity to connect with premium audiences. This integration makes UEN’s unique and premium Connected TV (CTV) and TV Everywhere app inventory available to Sonobi’s demand partners, offering advertisers a groundbreaking opportunity to reach deeply engaged, "lean-forward" viewers.

UEN’s content ecosystem is built around a bold vision: to reimagine how voices tied to HBCUs, NAIA institutions, and the NBA G League are seen, heard, and monetized. The network holds media rights and produces live events for nearly 250 schools and teams, delivering passionate fan bases that are historically underserved by mainstream media. This partnership with Sonobi will seamlessly connect these premium audiences with brand advertisers at scale.

"Joining the Sonobi SSP is a strategic leap forward in our mission to build a sustainable media ecosystem for the communities we serve,” said Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member & Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network. “Across more than 200 NAIA and HBCU member institutions, along with NBA G League partners like the Texas Legends, our content isn’t just watched—it’s experienced by deeply loyal, passionate fans. This partnership allows us to pair that premium, high-engagement inventory with Sonobi’s advanced technology, ensuring brands can connect at scale with audiences that truly matter."

UEN’s inventory includes hundreds of live sports events annually, original cultural programming, podcasts, and shows distributed via its CTV apps and through strategic partnerships like its role as the Official Streaming Partner of the American Midwest Conference (AMC) and its five-year agreement with ReachTV to broadcast HBCU sports in airports and hotels nationwide.

"Urban Edge Network represents exactly the type of innovative, quality publisher that drives value in today’s CTV landscape," said Miles Dennison, EVP, Revenue. "Their exclusive sports content commands exceptional attention and loyalty. By adding UEN to our supply, we are empowering our advertising partners to reach these highly engaged audiences in a brand-safe, premium environment. It’s a perfect alignment of unique content and sophisticated ad tech."

This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to innovation and equity in the media landscape. Advertisers working through the Sonobi SSP can now tap into UEN’s vibrant community, where culture, commerce, and passion intersect.

About Urban Edge Network (UEN):

Urban Edge Network (UEN) is a digital media powerhouse co-founded by Hardy L. Pelt and Todd F. Brown. Born from a vision to elevate underrepresented voices, UEN leverages advanced streaming, ad-tech, and content distribution to deliver premium live and on-demand sports, culture, and entertainment programming. Focusing on HBCUs, NAIA institutions, and the NBA G League ecosystem, UEN produces thousands of live events and original content hours annually. It is the Official Streaming Partner for multiple collegiate conferences and has expansive distribution deals, including with ReachTV. UEN is more than a network; it's a movement building a sustainable media future where overlooked communities thrive.

Learn more at UrbanEdgeNetwork.com

About Sonobi:

Sonobi is an advertising technology company that builds products to help publishers and advertisers succeed in a consumer-first world. Its advanced Supply-Side Platform (SSP) is designed to maximize revenue for publishers while providing advertisers with transparent access to premium, brand-safe inventory across all screens, including Connected TV (CTV).

Learn more at Sonobi.com

Media Contact for Urban Edge Network:

Randall Barnes

Randall@urbanedgenetwork.org

Media Contact for Sonobi:

Edoardo Morera

emorera@sonobi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.