New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance Approves 24hourEDU to Offer Mortgage Loan Originator Online Courses

24hourEDU is approved to offer NMLS License Education for New Jersey 24hourEDU Online MLO Education Provider

24hourEDU is now NJDOBI-approved to offer online MLO pre-license courses in New Jersey, providing NMLS-compliant training for aspiring mortgage professionals.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 24hourEDU, a leading provider of professional mortgage licensing education, announced today that it has received official approval from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance (NJDOBI) to offer online pre-licensing education courses for individuals who want to become a Mortgage Loan Originator (MLO) throughout the Garden State.Steps to obtain a Mortgage Loan Originator License in New Jersey with 24hourEDU:1). Complete 20-hours of NMLS Approved National Education 2). Complete 4-hours of New Jersey State Specific Mortgage Laws Education3). Pass the SAFE MLO Exam4). Apply for an individual Mortgage Loan Originator License through the NMLSThis approval enables 24hourEDU to deliver comprehensive, NMLS-compliant online coursework that fulfills New Jersey's mandatory pre-licensing education requirements under the Secure and Fair Enforcement for Mortgage Licensing Act (SAFE Act). Prospective mortgage professionals can now access high-quality, convenient online training to prepare for their MLO careers in New Jersey's thriving real estate market."We're honored to receive approval from the New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance," said Greg Kuick, Operations Manager of 24hourEDU. "New Jersey's dynamic housing market presents exceptional opportunities for mortgage professionals, and we're committed to providing accessible, top-tier education that prepares students for successful careers as licensed Mortgage Loan Originators."The NJDOBI-approved courses cover all essential topics required for MLO licensure, including federal lending regulations, ethics, mortgage products, loan origination processes, and New Jersey-specific lending laws. Students benefit from flexible online self-paced learning that accommodates busy schedules while ensuring thorough preparation for the NMLS national examination.New Jersey's robust real estate landscape—spanning bustling metropolitan areas, picturesque coastal communities, and vibrant suburban neighborhoods—creates strong demand for qualified mortgage professionals. With property values among the highest in the nation and continuous population growth, licensed MLOs in New Jersey enjoy excellent career prospects and substantial earning potential."Our mission is to provide accessible online MLO education for individuals pursuing careers in mortgage lending," added Greg Kuick. "With NJDOBI approval, we can now serve aspiring mortgage professionals throughout New Jersey with the same excellence and accessibility that has made us a trusted name in professional education."Prospective students can enroll immediately in 24hourEDU's New Jersey MLO pre-licensing courses through the company's website. Upon successful completion, graduates will be prepared to take the NMLS national exam and submit their licensing applications through the Nationwide Mortgage Licensing System.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.