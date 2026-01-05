3D Power: Geoff Greig Empowers Parents To Help Young Athletes Play Better Under Competition Pressure

3D Power- Parent Essentials- Help Your Young Athlete Play Better and Live Clearer by Geoff Greig

An award-winning coach reveals how mental and emotional ‘noise’ derails performance—and how parents can help athletes quiet it and perform when it matters most.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-sport coach, former two-sport professional athlete, and performance specialist Geoff Greig announces the release of 3D Power: Parent Essentials: Help Your Young Athlete Play Better and Live Clearer, a practical, science-backed guide designed to help parents support young athletes who struggle to perform under competitive pressure.

In 3D Power, Geoff identifies the root cause of the common performance gap between practice and competition as “noise”—mental and emotional interference that blocks athletes from accessing the skills they have worked hard to develop.

Drawing on extensive neuroscience research, Geoff explains that young athletes do not lose their physical abilities during competition. Instead, pressure, expectations, self-doubt, and emotional overload short-circuit an athlete’s ability to trust their skills, making it feel as though those skills have been “lost” or “gone missing” in key moments.

Rather than relying solely on mindset shifts or traditional sports psychology, the book introduces a more complete framework built around what Geoff calls the “3D athlete.” Every athlete, he explains, has mental skills, emotional skills, and physical skills. While physical skills are often well developed through training, mental and emotional skills are frequently undertrained—leaving athletes vulnerable to noise during competition.

Geoff clearly explains how noise forms and why it intensifies under pressure, drawing from neuroscience, psychology, mindfulness, martial arts, and elite-level coaching. He outlines the most common types of noise young athletes face, including competition pressure, fragile confidence, negative self-talk, performance expectations, and emotional volatility.

Importantly, 3D Power reassures parents that these struggles are normal—even professional athletes experience them—but that they can be trained and managed. Each chapter includes practical exercises designed for parents and young athletes to experience noise reduction and enhanced performance together.

The inspiration for 3D Power came from years of working closely with young athletes and their families. Geoff observed that parents often sense their child’s frustration and want to help, but lack clear, actionable tools. This book was written specifically for parents, offering a step-by-step process that helps them support their athletes without adding pressure.

Beyond improving competition results, 3D Power emphasizes personal growth. The methods taught help athletes not only play better, but also live clearer—developing emotional regulation, focus, and self-belief that extend beyond sports. The ultimate goal, Geoff notes, is to help young athletes thrive and help families enjoy the athletic journey together.

The book is now available. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/95DrN1x

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.