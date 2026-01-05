Maine Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection Announces $1.9M Consent Agreement with Bitcoin Kiosk Operator

MAINE, January 5 - Back to current news.

January 5, 2026

Professional & Financial Regulation - Consumer Credit Regulation

Augusta, MAINE -Maine's Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection today announced that the Bureau has entered into a consent agreement with an operator of Bitcoin kiosks, Bitcoin Depot, that recovers $1.9 million taken by third-party scammers who defrauded Maine consumers through their kiosks.

In addition to providing $1.9 million to compensate consumers for fraudulent transactions, as part of the consent agreement, Bitcoin Depot will fully comply with Maines consumer protection laws to operate as a licensed money transmitter in the state.

Under Governor Mills, Maine has enacted some of the most comprehensive consumer protection laws in the country when it comes to preventing and protecting Maine consumers from third-party scammers preying on people, including the Maine Money Transmission Modernization Act (MMTMA), which the Governor signed in 2024.

In June 2025, Governor Mills also signed emergency legislation, "An Act to Regulate Virtual Currency Kiosks," that limits daily transmission amounts, caps fees and exchange rates, and provides redress for consumers.

I am grateful that our Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection secured this agreement that will put money back into the pockets of Maine people who were defrauded by predatory third-party scammers, said Governor Mills. I urge all Maine people to talk with their loved ones about the threats of scammers and precautions to take to avoid these cruel and often sophisticated schemes.

Maines new consumer protection laws have allowed us to come to this consent agreement and protect vulnerable consumers from falling victim to third-party scams, said Linda Conti, Superintendent of the Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection. These laws include the unhosted wallet provision under Maine law, which requires money transmitters to employ new technologies to ensure that Maine consumers own and control their virtual wallets. I wish to thank Bureau staff for their exceptional work in this investigation, the Office of the Attorney General for negotiating this significant agreement, and the Secretary of States Bureau of Motor Vehicles for its assistance in the investigation.