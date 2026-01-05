SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As product teams race to integrate Gen AI into their workflows, 5Ps of Product has expanded its core framework with AI-ready guidance. The platform was founded by Onil Gunawardana in 2013.The framework—organized around five pillars: Problem, Persona, Product, Platform, and Promotion—brings structure and vision to chaos. Which problems should we solve? What should we build next? How do we scale?Each article now includes a "How to Use With AI" section with prompts to draft first versions, workflows to stress-test assumptions, and explicit guardrails on what must remain human judgment—like strategy tradeoffs and success criteria."AI can draft your first version and stress-test your logic, but the hard calls—what to build and why—still belong to product leaders," said Onil Gunawardana, founder of 5Ps of Product.Onil Gunawardana has led enterprise AI product teams at Google, Snowflake, eBay, and LiveRamp. The products he helped build generated over $2 billion in incremental revenue. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and engineering degrees from Stanford University and Yale University. Gunawardana also co-founded Inspire, a nonprofit that has reached more than 300,000 students.Start learning free: https://5psofproduct.com ABOUT 5Ps OF PRODUCT5Ps of Product is a product management framework and content platform created by Onil Gunawardana. It provides evergreen models, templates, and examples that help product teams align strategy to execution and make clearer decisions, faster.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.