Bunny Tails Debut Mila’s Big Wish Helps Children Navigate Big Feelings as Families Grow

Bunny Tails: Mila's Big Wish: A story about family, change, and growing love.

Now available in English, Mila’s Big Wish will soon be released in Spanish in partnership with Babidi-Bú.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maria Paula “Pali” Bermúdez Quintana, creator of the Bunny Tails / Aventuras de Algodón series, introduces a heartwarming picture book that reassures young children of their special place in the family as they prepare to welcome a new sibling.

As the first installment in the Bunny Tails universe, Mila’s Big Wish blends comforting language with tender illustrations to help families open meaningful conversations about love, change, and belonging.

At the center of the story is Mila, a little bunny whose biggest wish is to become a big sister. When her dream finally comes true, Mila discovers that while change can feel overwhelming, the heart always finds room to grow. Through her journey, young readers learn that every child holds a meaningful and irreplaceable place within their family—no matter how the family becomes.

Pali was inspired to create the book not only by her background in psychology and communication, but also by her own motherhood journey. The story grew out of her personal need to explain—using simple, loving words—to her own daughter what it means when a family grows and a new sibling arrives. Pali wanted a story that could reassure children that their love is not replaced; it expands.

“Becoming a big sibling is a beautiful moment, but it’s also one filled with questions,” Pali explains. “We wanted Mila’s story to remind children that their emotions are valid and their place in the family remains deeply secure.”

Ideal for families preparing for a new baby, early childhood educators, and caregivers, Mila’s Big Wish includes easy questions and gentle conversation prompts to help adults guide children through feelings such as excitement, confusion, jealousy, and pride. A simple family moment at the end of the book helps children connect Mila’s story to their own lives, reinforcing the message that their emotions matter and their role in the family is deeply valued.

With a focus on emotional growth and family connection, Mila’s Big Wish sets the tone for future titles in the Bunny Tails / Aventuras de Algodón series, inviting children and caregivers into a cozy world where love grows alongside life’s changes.

The book is now available in English. The Spanish edition is forthcoming in partnership with Babidi-Bú. You can secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Bunny-Tails-family-change-growing/dp/B0FX63Y1CH

