The Inbuilding Wireless Association (tiwa) Keynote Announcement

Dr. Joe Boccuzzi from Nvidia is a conformed Keynote Speaker for the 2026 Winter Sunshine Event

WATCHUNG, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Inbuilding Wireless Association (TIWA) Announces NVIDIA’s Dr. Joe Boccuzzi as Keynote Speaker for the February 10, 2026, Winter Sunshine Event in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

The In-Building Wireless Association is pleased to announce that Dr. Joe Boccuzzi, Principal for 5G Systems at NVIDIA, will serve as a Keynote Speaker at the upcoming Winter Sunshine Event, taking place February 10, 2026 at the Downtown Event Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Boccuzzi is widely recognized for his leadership in AI-native 5G and emerging 6G system design. As a prolific author and respected global thought leader, he has contributed to premier publications and conferences while advancing state-of-the-art wireless technology across roles at NVIDIA, Intel Corporation, and as an educator at the NYU Tandon School of Engineering.

His keynote topic will be, "Robust inbuilding connectivity is a must to maximize your AI investment", delivering an in-depth exploration of the AI technologies, architectures, and disruptive trends driving next-generation indoor wireless innovation.

Early Bird Registration is now open for a limited time:

www.inbuildingwirelessassociation.com

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, Corporate and Commercial Realtor passes or other event details, please contact:

info@inbuildingwirelessassociation.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.