AIVI Launches IGNITE to Transform Meta Leads Into Revenue for Small Businesses

AIVI IGNITE dashboard showing direct Facebook Lead Forms integration that enables 3-second multi-channel engagement across SMS, AI voice, and email.

Preview release available to first 50 businesses - Limited launch offer expires January 17, 2026

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIVI today announced the preview launch of AIVI IGNITE , a powerful, easy-to-use lead engagement platform designed to help small businesses maximize the return on their advertising spend on Meta by giving them the tools to contact, nurture, and close more of the leads they pay to acquire.Built specifically for businesses generating leads through Meta Lead Forms or Meta ads that drive traffic to landing pages, IGNITE closes the most expensive and overlooked gap in digital advertising: what happens after the click.The Problem: When Meta Campaigns Succeed, Small Businesses Fail to ScaleSmall businesses face a paradox: their Meta ads work, but they leave money on the table with every lead. By the time they follow up (average: 23 minutes), the moment of intent is gone and competitors have already won. Small businesses achieve low cost per lead but high cost per acquisition because 55% of leads never get contacted.When lead volume increases, small teams cannot keep up. Hiring more staff eliminates profitability. The result: businesses shut down profitable campaigns because they cannot handle the volume their own ads generate.Starting Today: Small Businesses Can Compete on SpeedAIVI IGNITE solves this by automatically engaging every Meta lead in 3 seconds across SMS, AI voice calls, and email, eliminating the response time gap that causes leads to go cold. No additional staff required. No complex setup. Just instant, consistent follow-up that scales with your ad spend."I was spending $30K monthly on Meta ads and had to shut down my campaigns because I couldn't respond fast enough," said Michael R., Operations Manager at Meridian Financial Services. "Leads would come in during evenings and weekends, and by Monday morning they were ice cold. With IGNITE, every lead gets contacted in 3 seconds automatically. My conversion rate jumped 120% and I'm finally able to scale my ad spend profitably again."How IGNITE WorksBusinesses connect their Meta pages in minutes. When a lead submits a form, IGNITE immediately: (1) engages the lead in 3 seconds via SMS, (2) follows up with AI voice calls that qualify prospects, (3) sends coordinated email sequences, and (4) transfers qualified leads to human closers with full conversation context. The entire system runs automatically using proven multi-channel sequences refined from millions of real-world interactions."We've processed over 1.2 million AI conversations for enterprise clients achieving up to 80% contact rates," said Giorgio Mihaila, Co-Founder and CTO of AIVI. "IGNITE brings that same technology to small businesses who can't afford complex enterprise solutions but are wasting thousands monthly on Meta leads that go cold due to slow follow-up."Unlike basic notification tools or simple SMS responders, IGNITE combines AI voice engagement, data-proven sequencing and high-converting messaging frameworks continuously optimized through AI precision testing."Our agency clients were spending millions annually on Meta ads but losing significant lead volume to slow follow-up," added Olly Whittle, Co-Founder. "The moment of intent is everything in lead generation. IGNITE captures that moment by contacting every lead instantly, automatically."Measured Results from Early Beta Users:- 120% increase in lead-to-close conversion rates- Contact rates improving from 20% to 50% (2.5X improvement)- Response rates improving from 20% to 50% (150% increase)- Average setup time of 15 minutesAvailability and Preview Launch OfferIGNITE Preview is available today to the first 50 businesses. Businesses can connect their Meta pages and begin contacting leads immediately. No complex implementations or developer skills required.Preview launch offer includes:- 50% off first 3 months- Free Meta integration setup (valued at $5,000)- Priority onboarding and supportOffer expires: January 17, 2026 at 11:59 PM PST or when 50 businesses claim access, whichever comes first.To claim preview access, visit: https://aivi.io/ignitepreview About AIVIAIVI is the AI Revenue Engine trusted by leading companies to maximize lead conversion. Processing 1.2M+ AI conversations monthly, AIVI helps businesses achieve up to 80% contact rates and recover millions in lost revenue. Founded by veterans from Amazon Connect and Five9, AIVI is headquartered in Dover, DE.

