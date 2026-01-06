A New Era of Awardees: Top Retail Experts Named for 2026

Congratulations to the Awardees of the 2026 Top Retail Experts Community!

RETHINK Retail Announces the 2026 Top Retail Expert Community Awardees, Recognizing the Leaders Driving Retail Forward

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recognizing the innovative contributions of this year's nominees, RETHINK Retail today announces 2026's new class of Top Retail Experts . Serving as industry leaders, technology pioneers, and pillars within the retail industry, RETHINK Retail recognizes their contributions that continue to shape the future of retail worldwide.The Top Retail Expert Community brings together a diverse cross-section of the industry’s most respected voices including: technologists, analysts, consultants, academics, investors, real estate leaders, and media contributors. Collectively, these experts influence how retail evolves across physical, digital, and emerging channels, setting the agenda for innovation, execution, and growth.The 2026 awardees were selected following a highly competitive nomination process, with hundreds of submissions reviewed by RETHINK Retail’s editorial and advisory teams. Evaluation focused on measurable industry impact, depth of thought leadership, and sustained contributions to advancing retail through research, public discourse, and real-world implementation.Selection criteria included:-Demonstrated influence on the retail ecosystem-Published insights and original thought leadership-Speaking roles at major retail global events-Contributions to leading media outlets and industry platformsThe full list of 2026 honorees is available on the RETHINK Retail website.A Community Backed by Industry LeadersThe 2026 Top Retail Expert Community is supported by Intel, VusionGroup, and T-Mobile for Business, whose continued investment showcases the importance of collaboration between technology providers and the broader retail ecosystem.Mariya Zorotovich, General Manager, Consumer Industries, Edge Computing Group at Intel Corporation and Top Retail Expert, shared:“At Intel, we are honored to support the 2026 Top Retail Expert community, a dynamic forum where retailers, technologists, and industry leaders shape the future of retail together. By strategically applying AI and edge computing technologies, Intel empowers the ecosystem to move beyond experimentation and deliver scalable, customer-ready solutions. Through open platforms and trusted partnerships, Intel is committed to enabling meaningful impact across the industry, driving both operational excellence and transformative in-store experiences.”Mark Propes, Chief Business Development Officer at VusionGroup and Top Retail Expert, added:“At VusionGroup, we believe the future of retail is built on intelligent technology providing a great omnichannel experience through operational excellence. Partnering with RETHINK Retail allows us to collaborate with industry leaders who are redefining store performance through data-driven innovation, automation, and measurable impact across the retail ecosystem.”Roopi Crowley, Managing Director, Strategic Accounts l Retail, Oil & Gas + Utilities of T-Mobile for Business is also recognized as a 2026 Top Retail Expert, highlighting her leadership and influence within the retail industry.More Than RecognitionMembership in the Top Retail Expert Community extends beyond acknowledgment. Honorees gain access to a year-round platform designed to foster meaningful connections, knowledge exchange, and professional visibility across the global retail landscape.Community benefits include:-Invitations to private, curated industry events-Exclusive networking opportunities with senior retail leaders-Speaking and content collaboration opportunities-Ongoing peer-to-peer engagement within the RETHINK Retail networkMarie Chevrier Schwartz, CEO of RETHINK Retail, commented:“Retail is evolving quickly, and learning from one another has never mattered more. The 2026 Top Retail Expert community reflects a diversity of perspectives and experiences that’s helping shape what’s next for the industry. Congratulations to the 2026 cohort. Your insight, leadership, and impact continue to move retail forward.”Members of the 2026 Top Retail Expert Community will be recognized throughout the year across RETHINK Retail programming, including exclusive gatherings held alongside major industry moments. This recognition will culminate during RETHINK Retail’s AI in Retail (AiR) Conference and Gala on Monday, January 12, where awardees will be formally highlighted among industry leaders convening during NRF week in New York City.For more information on the 2026 Top Retail Expert Community, upcoming RETHINK Retail events, or sponsorship opportunities, visit RETHINK Retail or contact our Community Manager, Aliyah Flowers.About RETHINK RetailRETHINK Retail is a global retail media platform delivering executive-led insight into the trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of retail. Through award-winning podcasts, original content franchises, and partnerships with leading industry events, RETHINK Retail engages a highly influential audience of senior retail decision-makers worldwide.At the core of the platform is a curated global community of retail operators, industry experts, and technology leaders.

