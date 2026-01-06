Public Invited to Nominate Teachers for Award from Idaho Humanities Council

2025 Winner Tiffanie Bird

Submit nomination online by February 28th.

We love to celebrate Idaho's incredible teachers! We rely on nominations from the public to help us recognize teachers in every corner of the state and every year it is a joy to see so much support!” — Johanna Bringhurst

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Idaho Humanities Council (IHC) needs your help celebrating the amazing teachers in your community! The IHC invites members of the public to nominate teachers across Idaho, who are doing exceptional work in Kindergarten through 12th grade classrooms, for the newly-named Hester Spackman Outstanding Educator Award . This award, named for the teacher whose family built the home of the IHC, recognizes humanities teachers around Idaho who are making outstanding contributions to teaching history, literature, law, foreign language, government and philosophy. In 2025, the IHC recognized teachers from Boise, Moscow, and Rexburg for this award.Submit your nomination, see past winners, and learn more details about the award at https://idahohumanities.org/about/educatoraward/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.